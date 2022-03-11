The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 1-7, 2022:
Kayla Shree Worthy♦ , 35, Troupe Smith Road, Conyers, interference with custody.
♦ Marquize Bernard Warren III♦ , 32, Windridge Drive SE, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor; simple battery; criminal trespass; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; cruelty to children.
♦ James Fredman Marshall♦ , 58, Lithonia, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); striking fixed object; failure to maintain lane; fail to yield right-of-way/intersection; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to appear.
♦ Kadin Christopher Rogers♦ , 21, Rockmart, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
♦ Richard Alicola♦ . 33, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Lindsay Nicole Redd♦ , 29, Hearthstone Court, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Tekeyah Draughn♦ , 27, Hunting Creek Drive, Conyers, fugitive from justice.
♦ Jordan Johnson♦ , 24, Jimson Circle, Conyers, violation of probation.
♦ Jesod Enrico Johnson♦ , 33, Millstone Manor, NE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children; violate family violence order.
♦ Charles Corey Keys♦ , 51, Jonesboro, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Melissa Lynn Rios-Hernandez♦ , 36, Pinedale Circle, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Nathen Deion Brown♦ , 31, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Joseph Llop♦ , 40, Atlanta, giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Ricky Baptiste♦ , 38, Belmont Circle, Conyers, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
♦ Askia Netafa Heard♦ , 41, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; violation of probation.
♦ Antwane Demonte Calloway♦ , 43, Brianna Lane, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; Hands Free Georgia Act.
♦ Charmaine Marie Randall♦ , 48, Cindy Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault; criminal trespass.
♦ Tomeca Denish Washington♦ , 49, Stockbridge, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Kaylain Andrea George♦ , 30, Atlanta, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Joseph Grant Minix♦ , 38, Greenview Avenue, Conyers, theft by taking — felony; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kenthrol D. Price♦ , 49, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Andrew Cornelius Tolliver♦ , 29, Fairburn, violation of probation.
♦ Megan Diann Marie Wilcox♦ , 24, Princess Drive, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts); theft by taking — misdemeanor; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Shaza Stephon Morrison♦ , 24, Underwood Court SE, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Phyllis Yvette Dorsey♦ , 58, Green Valley Drive, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Christophe Ray Moore♦ , 35, Richard Road, Conyers, obstruction of a law enforcement officer; terroristic threats and acts; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Shawn Moore♦ , 34, Snellville, homicide by vehicle (2nd degree) — misdemeanor; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Cheryl Ann Keele♦ . 33, Monticello, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Jeremy Charles Tullis♦ , 32, Hillside Place SE, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Saein A. Youayou♦ , 33, McDonough, violation of probation — misdemeanor; aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; obstruction of a law enforcement officer; reckless driving; violation of probation — felony; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; giving false name/address, or birthdate to police officer; possession and use of drug related objects; driving without headlights at night; criminal damage to property 2nd degree (2 counts).
♦ Gary Lee Keller Jr.♦ , 40, Tucker Mill Court SW, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
♦ Aisha Michelle Issiac♦ , 45, Tall Oaks Circle Southeast, Conyers, forgery 4th degree — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Umbi Jimmy Lometo♦ , 47, Garrand Road, Conyers, aggravated assault; rape; aggravated sodomy;
♦ Joshua Isaiah Williams♦ , 19, Wilshire Walk, Covington, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; improper window tint; no brake lights or working turn signals.
♦ Leon Daniel Parker♦ , 43, Hadlow Court, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Travis Shane Martin♦ , 39, Rocky Ridge Drive, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Mario J. Carr♦ , 31, Lithonia, obstruction of a law enforcement officer; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; improper headlights.
♦ Antonio Jarodd Conner♦ , 44, Kings Mountain Drive, Conyers, fugitive from justice.
♦ Andre Jenkins♦ , 55, Old Covington Highway, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Xavier Jakobi Crosby♦ , 18, Jonesboro, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or other felony.
♦ D’andre Lamar Watkins♦ , 20, Decatur, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or other felony.
♦ Eugene Sanford III♦ , 18, Hilton Place Trail, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or other felony.
♦ Henry Grady Walker♦ , 33, Presidential Circle NW, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Yamonte Quintez Cooper♦ , 24, Fox Chase Court SE, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; manufacture/delivery/distribute/administer/sale of counterfeit substances; failure to keep drugs in their original container; failure to appear.
♦ Melvin R. White♦ , 65, Victoria Blvd., Oxford, failure to appear.
♦ Natalie Renee Randall♦ , 42. Duluth, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Nicole Ann Brooks♦ , 42, Duluth, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Andrew Lamont McCoy♦ , 37, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Brandon Jamaule Harris♦ , 30, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Sapphire Young♦ , 23, S. Main Street NE, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Lori Vadnais♦ , 59, Bonds Lake Road, Conyers, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct.
♦ Devante Telfair♦ , 21, Fairway Court, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Michael Robert Rouse♦ , 52, Tinsley Drive, Conyers, violation of a temporary protective order; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Marquize Bernard Warren♦ , 32, Windridge Drive NE, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; public drunkenness/intoxication.
♦ Allen Wayman Harbin, 52, Hammock Creek Court NW, Conyers, reckless conduct; simple assault.
