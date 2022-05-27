The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 17-23, 2022:
• Edgar Lance Holbrook, 21, White Road, Conyers, violation of probation - felony; loitering and prowling; financial transaction card theft; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; hold for other agency.
• Mark Johnson, 34, Church Street, Conyers, loitering and prowling; disorderly conduct; financial transaction card theft; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; hold for other agency.
• Boniface Mubea Mburu, 35, Rambling Rose Court SW, Conyers, violation of probation - felony (2 counts).
• Vikki Shari Council, 52, Lithonia, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal; forgery 1st degree.
• Tahgee Jerome Pickens, 19, Green Acres Drive, Covington, false imprisonment (3 counts); armed robbery (2 counts); cruelty to children 1st degree (2 counts); aggravted assault (3 counts); home invasion - 1st degree; kidnapping (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; unlawful for person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity through commission of a crime; unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain or earn membership or maintain or increase his or her status or position in a criminal street gang; unlawful for a person to acquire/maintain directly or indirectly, through criminal gang activity or proceeds derived therefrom any interest in or control of any real or personal property of any nature, including money; failure to appear.
• Eduardo Rodriguez-Gomez, 43, Magnolia Drive, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor; battery.
• Jessica Tiara Pennie, 33, Old Salem Road SE, Conyers; theft by conversion - felony.
• Toshiba Danielle Gore, 38, Stone Mountain, false statements/writings.
• Adrianna Damella Goodwin, 34, Pine RidgeTrail SE, Conyers; cruelty to children 1st degree.
• Sharlaine Monica Bell, 35, Atlanta; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
• Zachary William Bailey, 27, Glen Road NE, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; open container; traffic signal; improper window tint; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Amiel Adams, 27, Millcrest Walk, Conyers, simple battery - family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; aggravated assault; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; cruelty to children.
• Marlon Kelly Royster, 38, Atlanta, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• James S. Robinson Jr., 40, Chest Chashire Court, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Farooq Abdullah, 24, Snellville, failure to appear.
• Charles Earnest Taylor, 59, Atlanta, theft by taking - felony (2 counts); theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Dana Childs, 32, Highway 20 SE, Conyers, fugitive from justice.
• Crystal Diane Anderson, 38, Monroe, criminal trespass; burglary - 1st degree; hold for other agency.
• Lesley Durr, 49, Bordeaux Lane, Conyers, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree (2 counts); criminal damage to property (2 counts).
• Alija Pennamon, 23, Lithonia, kidnapping; robbery; cruelty to children 3rd degree; simple battery- family violence; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; criminal trespass.
• Ellen Marie Brown, 34, Stewart, Fla., possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; failure to keep drugs in their original container (2 counts); expired license; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Tamaka Lashawn Terry-Thurmond, 47, Atlanta, violation of probation - felony.
• Jasmine Nikkole Scott, 48, Highrock Circle, Conyers, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor; aggravated assault.
• Ibrahim Muhammad Mahai, 23, Decatur, violation of probation - felony.
• Krystal Marshall Woolf, 35, Plantation Boulevard SE, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
• Ivey Brooke White, 27, Laurel Way, Covington, contempt of Superior Court.
• Bobby F. Byrd, 57, Decatur, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Iran King, 24, no address, battery.
• Caleb Patrick Gonzales, 26, Manatee Drive, Conyers, violation of probation - felony (2 counts); aggravated assault.
•Jovanee Dave, 21, Brandon Glen Way, Conyers, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor.
• Joseph Michael Longhart, 39, Rosemary Lane, Conyers, battery.
• Byron Riley, 25, Riverdale, speeding; DUI - driving under the influence of drugs.
• Daren Wayne Wallace Jr., 23, Abbott Lake Road, Conyers, contempt of court, hold for other agency.
• Laquavius Morton, 25, Barcelona Way, Conyers, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor.
• Demetrius Deon Price, 31, Forest Park, violation of probation - felony (3 counts).
• Keithan L. Washington, 38, Sundew Drive, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Joshua Darrin Duffell, 25, East Road, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Clinton Earl Clay, 64, Okelly Sterrt, Conyers, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor.
• Everardo Daniel Martinez, 22, Chambers Drive, Conyers, burglary -1st degree.
• Jonathan Lamar Ellison, 38, Monroe, violation of probation - felony.
• Antonio Griffin, 37, Pebble Lane, Covington, failure to appear.
• Daniel Joseph Hubert, 40, Macon, violation of probation.
• Travis Scott Blake, 25, Lithonia, failure to appear.
• Loomis Joe Edmonds, 32, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Detrauyvein Kleckley, 17, Lithonia, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Terius T. Blossomgame, 22, Norcross, failure to appear (2 counts); battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass; crminal damage to property 1st degree; simple battery - family violence.
• Michael Gary Smith, 38, Chambers Drive, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; public indecency.
• Amiya Rogers, 17, Hardin Street, Conyers, battery - family violence (first offense) - misdemeanor.
