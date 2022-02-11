The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 1-7, 2022:
Tyree A. McIntosh♦ , 21, Stone Mountain, failure to appear.
♦ Destiny Davis♦ , 23, Princeton Way, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Martin Rucker♦ , 23, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jose Ruiz♦ , 70, Caster Drive, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Robert Sidney Anderson III♦ , 31, Stockbridge, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Todd Keith Boyd♦ , 44, Weetherstone Circle SE, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; fail to yield right-of-way/turning left; open container; duty to stop at accident.
♦ Garrison Hall♦ , 23, Lost Valley Trail, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Hamed Fudaeel♦ , 17, Bridal Creek, Conyers, simple battery against public school system employee (2 counts); carrying weapons within school safety zone; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by bringing stolen property into state.
♦ Donald Jones♦ , 44, Palm Beach, Fla., contempt of court.
♦ Kyril Autro Weard♦ , 18, Salem Wood Drive, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Jarrod L. Taylor♦ , 41, Pinecone Lane, Conyers, aggravated battery; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Jason Brent Hand♦ , 34, Heaton Road, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Nicholas Saul Alistar McLeod♦ , 20, Gardner Road NW, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Michael Peppers♦ , 22, Athens, identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit or fictitious identifying information; possession and use of drug related objects; forgery 4th degree — felony (2 counts); forgery 4th degree — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Naomi Nicole Robertson♦ , 21, Westborough Lane, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Jhaniah Lanier♦ , 22, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Monica Theresa Crutcher♦ , 53, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Thomas Joseph Flores Smith♦ , 37, Hiram, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Warren Mobley♦ , 73, Stone Mountain, criminal trespass; simple assault.
♦ Ka’Narien Tamarcus Stewart♦ , 17, Lucky Place, Conyers, battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Juda St. Romain♦ , 24, Lithonia, Discharge of firearms on or near public highway; reckless conduct.
♦ Endya Hubbard♦ , 17, Douglasville, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; battery.
♦ Travis Jerod Kelley♦ , 41, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jermorris Fontaine Hill♦ , 35, Sable Circle, Covington, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ De’Mon Quotez Waller♦ , 20, Atlanta, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Phillip Johnson♦ , 53, Kenilworth Lane SE, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Tevon Javier Murphy♦ , 26, Sigman Road, Conyers, failure to appear; possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/dispense/administer any controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Ashley Danielle Molina♦ , 25, Sigman Road, Conyers, tampering with evidence — misdemeanor; possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/dispense/administer any controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Donny Randi Techiera III♦ , 24, Lithonia, tampering with evidence — misdemeanor; possession with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/dispense/administer any controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Damon Emanuel Davis♦ , 37, Decatur, theft by shoplifting — felony; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Jakiya Thompson♦ , 26, Saint James Drive, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Victor James Majors Jr.♦ , 30, Bartlett Avenue, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a ccnvicted felon or felony first offense; no license on person (if shows valid license); Hands Free Georgia Act; no seat belt (age 18 or older).
♦ Jayhaven Gude♦ , 19, Atlanta, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; forgery 3rd degree; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Kamal Braddox♦ , 44, Greensboro, NC, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Anthony Veasy♦ , 20, Rolling Acres Drive SW, Conyers, obstruction of a law enforcement officer; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered or revoked; fail to yield enter/cross roadway; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles.
♦ Raena Graham♦ , 22, Conley, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct.
♦ Vladmir Dante Marrero♦ , 44, Eastview Road, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children 1st degree; aggravated assault; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Jahvauni Jeshaun Wheeler♦ , 17, Queenie Smith Road NE, Conyers, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
♦ Jerry Barnes♦ , 27, Lithonia, theft by taking — misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; hold for other agency.
♦ Lorenzo Darlingston James♦ , 23, Snellville, operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered or revoked; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; improper headlights.
♦ Caleb Mackenzie King♦ , 22, Lithonia, failure to appear (3 counts); hold for other agency.
♦ Kelly M. Goss♦ , 58, Highway 20 North, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Jada Eve Lawrence♦ , 22, Summer Walk Court, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Markysia J. Brister, 27, Briar Creek Court, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
