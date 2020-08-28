The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 18-24, 2020:
Jerry Armstrong♦ , 38, Fieldstone Estates, possession and use of drug related objects; theft by receiving property stolen in another state; theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; financial transaction card fraud; hold for other agency.
♦ Rachel Elizabeth Johnson♦ , 40, Birch Lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; public drunkenness/intoxication; hold for other agency.
♦ Mario-Cesar Alvarez Rodriguez♦ , 32, Embassy Drive, simple battery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass.
♦ Roderick Talferio Roberson♦ , 24, Troy, Ala., purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of controlled substance; hold for other agency.
♦ Davontal Taron Jordan♦ , 26, Troy, Ala., purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of controlled substance; crossing state/county guard lines with weapon/drugs.
♦ Samtarius Antonio Austin♦ , 23, Troy, Ala., possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Mark Christopher Jansen♦ , 61, Oglesby Bridge Road, aggravated stalking.
♦ Kavan Evans♦ , 40, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officers; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); theft by taking — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle.
♦ George William Levett III♦ , 25, Winding Woods Trail, armed robbery; aggravated assault.
♦ A’Shanti Gibson♦ , 21, Cindy Lane SE, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Jorje Lopez♦ , 31, White Oak Street sE, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Kyle Anthony Griffin♦ , 23, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Chanelle Samantha McKie♦ , 30, Fountain Crest Drive, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Taylor Jeanee Brooks♦ , 18, Ginger Tea Way NE, aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; aggravated battery.
Michael Anthony Wilderness Jr., 35, Marshall Lane SE, hold for other agency.
