The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 24-30, 2022:
Erwin Silva♦ , 19, no address, burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Dylan Anthony Gray, Jr.♦ , 24, Arthurs Lane, Covington, child molestation;m sodomy — felony; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles.
♦ Patrick R. Sims♦ , 29, Briar Creek Court NE, Conyers, robbery; terroristic threats and acts; simple battery — family violence (2 counts); false imprisonment; cruelty to children; false imprisonment — victim is less than 14 years of age.
♦ Terry Delamar♦ , 35, Poplar Street, Porterdale, theft by receiving stolen property — felony, possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Tiffany Daniel♦ , 35, Lithonia, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Timothy Churwurdi Eze♦ , 32, Sherbrooke Drive, Conyers, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Crystal Dominique Clemente♦ , 33, Wittering Way, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Demencio Venecia♦ , 40, Sullivan City, Texas, theft by taking — felony; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Kenneth Ronald Carnegie Jr.♦ , 47, Snellville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding; improper passing; reckless driving, open container.
♦ Cyrus Eugene Milan♦ , 55, Grassy Springs Court, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; criminal damage to property — 2nd degree (4 counts).
♦ Quevo Kentavias Wimbush♦ , 20, Peeks Landing, Conyers, possession or marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (3 counts); possession and use of drug related objects; loitering and prowling; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; driving wrong side of undivided street; equipment requirements for bicycles.
♦ Anthony Maurice Cooper♦ , 38, Fieldstone View Court, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Robert Allen Delong♦ , 25, Parker Road, Covington, duty to stop at accident (2 counts); failure to appear.
♦ Robert Wilson♦ , 20, Loganville, failure to appear.
♦ Nagee Roc-Kay McClain♦ , 21, S. Main Street, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Jacquett Grant♦ , 31, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Thomas M. Grant♦ , 33, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers, aggravated battery; armed robbery.
♦ Lauren Chambers♦ , 31, Lassiter Drive, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Dwaynne Omar Nicholson,♦ 36, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Nathaniel Lincoln♦ , 41, Springfield Drive, Covington, open container, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; traffic signal.
♦ Kian Salim Wright♦ , 24, Wundridge Drive NE, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Kevonte Robinson♦ , 20, no address, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; interstate interfere with custody; hold for other sgency.
♦ Quinton Robinson,♦ 45, Conley, failure to appear.
♦ Eric Eugene Stitt Jr.♦ , 19, Est View Road NE, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Arri Chance Wilburn♦ , 30, Lithonia, contempt of court.
♦ Michael Gary Smith♦ , 38, Chambers Drive, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Joshua Sorrells♦ , 36, Alcovy Road, Covington, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Antonio Lashawn Smith♦ , 22, Lakeview Place, Covington, following too closely; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Tracy Lynn McKoon♦ , 28, Rocky Plains Drive, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Leonard Charles Moss♦ , 75, Ridge Court, Conyers, theft of lost or mislaid property — felony.
♦ Tylik Amorie James♦ , 20, Green Lake Circle, Conyers, false imprisonment; home invasion — 1st degree; unlawful for person employed by/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity through commission of a crime; unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain or earn membership or maintain or increase his or her status or position in a criminal street gang; unlawful for a person to acquire/maintain directly or indirectly, through criminal gang activity or proceeds derived therefrom any interest in or control of any real or personal property of any nature, including money; kidnapping (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; aggravated assault against law enforcement officer; cruelty to children 1st degree (2 counts); aggravated battery; aggravated assault; failure to appear.
♦ Richard Wayne Ward♦ , 57, Salem Meadows Drive, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Michael Adam Merritt♦ , 30, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Craig Allen McClendon♦ , 62, Lower River Road, Covington, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
♦ Courtney Catherine Silverthorn♦ , 35, Allen Oaks Way, Covington, theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Devante Jamal Griffin♦ , 30, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; tire requirements.
♦ Jaylan Poindexter Williams,♦ 19, Salem road, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property — felony (2 counts); criminal use of article with altered ID mark; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; failure to signal; following too closely; traffic signal; willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license; failure to maintain lane; duty to stop at accident.
♦ Margaret Elizabeth Pharr♦ , 33, Zingara Road, Conyers, too fast for conditions; open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Kevin Felipe Pacheco♦ , 23, Access Road, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Ahmir Muti Williams♦ , 24, Decatur, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Kyrie Jamahi Stone♦ , 27, Monroe, speeding, traffic signal; DUI — driving under the influence of drugs.
♦ Joshua Kane Hall♦ , 31, Cross Road, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Delvin Wright♦ , 26, Oak Creek Lane, Conyers, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Jasmine Kaneshia Bennett♦ , 28, Atlanta, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Tylan R. McCullough♦ , 26, Flat Shoals Road SE, Conyers, speeding; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Nadira A. Quinones♦ , 26, Lithonia, failur to appear.
♦ Cinthia Jimenez-Vallejo♦ , 24, Lawrenceville, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Jerome Taylor♦ , 43, Hunting Creek Lane, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Kerrie Wisecup♦ , 50, Stockbridge, false imprisonment; simple assault — family violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery against police officer/LE dog.
♦ Tabeti Oshane Cox♦ , 27, St. Clair Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault (4 counts).
♦ Raycole Gordon♦ , 34, Grenade Road, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Tyrone Arrington♦ , 31, Decatur, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Vilga/Ausencio Diaz-Morales♦ , 46, Walla Walla, Wash., failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Danielle Scott♦ , 35, Atlanta, open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Keaton D. Sanders Jr.♦ , 18, Brylyn Woods Drive NE, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Anthony Richard Boyer Jr.♦ , 34, Augusta, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Vatika Noronica Tyler♦ , 32, Fox Chase Circle SE, simple battery -family violence.
♦ Umica Michelle Stone♦ , 36, Twin Bridge Road, Conyers, battery.
♦ Morgan Elizabeth Taylor♦ , 26, Hi Roc Circle, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Leronda Williams♦ , 35, Rockmont Circle, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ James Davis♦ , 23, Jonesboro, failure to appear; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Chris Thomas♦ , 43, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers, criminal trespass; dumping waste under 500 pounds.
♦ Jaiden Wright♦ , 20, Loganville, simple battery.
♦ Christopher Shane Simpson♦ , 45, Brandy Lane, Conyers, simple battery — family violence (3 counts); criminal trespass.
♦ Jason Demetri Gordon♦ , 28, Golfview Terrace SE, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; interference with government property — misdemeanor; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Calise Baldwin♦ , 19, Lithonia, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Mario Lynn Brent, 21, Lithonia, carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense.
