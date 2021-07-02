The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 22-28, 2021:
Mark Anthony Banderas♦ , 23, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; wrong way one way street.
Tina Inez Wells♦ , 42, Norcross, failure to register.
♦ Arthur David Constantin, 27, Social Circle, create, reproduce, publish, promote, sell, distribute, give, exhibit, or possess with intent to sell or distribute any visual medium which depicts a minor or a portion of a minor’s body engaged in any sexually explicit conduct.
Evelyn Jean Patterson♦ , 72, Conyers, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
Matthew Justin Pilcher♦ , 31, Oxford, violation of probation — felony.
Rashaid Davis♦ , 35, Conyers, criminal trespass.
Khalil Amahi Campbell♦ , 28, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
Edward Lawson Clark♦ , 42, Carnesville, violation of probation — felony.
Brandon Z. Moxley♦ , 18, Conyers, theft by taking — felony; home invasion — 1st degree.
Freddie Huff♦ , 25, Atlatna, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony 1st offense; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Tranell Simmira Simmons♦ , 22, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (3 counts); possession and use of drug related objects.
Antonio Price♦ , 42, Stockbridge, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony 1st offense; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute or sale of marijuana; no seat belt.
Jonae Jenkins♦ , 21, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
Seniqua Williams♦ , 56, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
Kenny Deandra Shy♦ , 39, Stone Mountain, burglary — 1st degree.
Alex Torrell Martin♦ , 2%, Conyers, criminal trespass; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Lopez♦ , 30, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
Damian Ahmad Kassim♦ , 18, Conyers, criminal trespass.
Dequandra Townsend♦ , 24, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
Deron Lowell Nance♦ , 25, Conyers, felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; speeding; driving without headlights at night; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officers; failure to maintain lane.
Brian Andrew Hand♦ , 34, Decatur, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; following too closely.
Phyllis Yvette Dorsey♦ , 58, Conyers, aggravated assault; hold for other agency.
Syreeta Natasha Shante Myers♦ , 35, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
Dante Jarmane Selby♦ , 41, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
Philip Esmond Allen IV♦ , 19, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
Kayla Christeen Kaohu♦ , 31, Lithonia, public drunkenness/intoxication; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Ireland Frances McKenna♦ , 21, Conyers, cruelty to children — 1st degree; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Kevin Scott Knight♦ , 19, Stockbridge, cruelty to children — 2nd degree; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement; hold for other agency.
Tony Jones♦ , 50, Atlanta, battery.
Ricardo Ramon Waring♦ , 32, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
Payton Dwight Howard♦ , 23, Lithonia, simple battery — family violence.
Jourdan Kenyada McClain♦ , 27, Covington, contempt of court.
Ajanai Cannon, 21, Covington, public drunkenness/intoxication; criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
