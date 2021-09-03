The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 24-30, 2021:
Thomas Curtshun♦ , 27, Conyers, fugitive from justice; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Brooke Bonner♦ , 17, Monroe, criminal trespass.
♦ Cesar Alejandro Valdez♦ , 20, Conyers, criminal trespass; violation of probation — felony; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Dondrelllious Smith♦ , 24, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass (2 counts); giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement; hold for other agency.
♦ Angela William♦ , 39, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Sharonda Tierre Lopez♦ , 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ John Anthony Beckford♦ , 21, Ellenwood, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Nashia Lorraine Callum♦ , 29, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Megan Leigh Kochis♦ , 34, Conyers, bond surrender (2 counts).
♦ Fred C. Morris Jr♦ ., 34, Atlanta, parole violation.
♦ Eric J. Manning♦ , 54, Nicholson, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; aggravated assault (2 counts); false imprisonment.
♦ Kijon Jimon Griffin♦ , 23, Atlanta, felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2 counts); theft by taking — felony.
♦ Joshua Devin Wheeler♦ , 25, Cumming, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jeremiah James Simmons♦ , 44, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ William Junior Miller♦ , 45, Covington, simple battery; aggravated battery.
♦ Daniel Nathan Jones♦ , 41, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Shon Alexander Pope♦ , 51, Conyers, simple battery; terroristic threats and acts; harassing phone calls; criminal trespass.
♦ Jamone Drakus♦ , 18, Conyers, entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony.
Curtis Cornelius Clark♦ , 56, homeless, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; hold for other agency.
Culberto Rivera-Guillermo♦ , violation of probation — misdemeanor (4 counts).
♦ Diamond Williams♦ , 27, Covington, simple battery — family violence.
Neto Rozetta♦ , 24, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); fail to dim lights.
Brandon Curtis Stringer♦ , 27, Lithonia, speeding, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine.
♦ Antonio Rodriguez Baccus♦ , 43, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony (2 counts).
♦ Carlton George Scott♦ , 32, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; failure to appear.
♦ Donald Juan Wooten♦ , 22, Ellenwood, hands free Georgia act; failure to maintain lane; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Charles Ronald Johnson♦ , 49, Decatur, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; hold for other agency; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Tevin Marcus Barnett♦ , 26, Lawrenceville, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Wayne Chartez Belin♦ , 37, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 1st degree; criminal trespass.
♦ Dawit Abraham♦ , 41, Columbus, Ohio, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; disorderly conduct.
♦ Daniel Keywan Moon♦ , 27. Greensboro, loitering and prowling.
♦ Jordan Celeste Jackson♦ , 24, Lithonia, fugitive from justice.
♦ Jalon M. Roundy♦ , 25, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Jeraea Blackmon♦ , 20, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ William Kirkland Royster♦ , 43, Duluth, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Derrick Bunn♦ , 40, Covington, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Keniak Johnnyboy, 42, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; cruelty to children 1st degree.
