The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 6-12, 2021:
Bobby Gerald Simpson♦ , 58, Conyers, simple assault.
♦ Darius Gerrell Reid♦ , 43, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); financial transaction card forgery.
♦ Jaden Joseph Cicero♦ , 20, Conyers, aggravated assault; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
♦ Traci Denise Gehmann♦ , 44, McDonough, open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Tanya Lynn Hammonds♦ , 39, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
Jade Alexis Hardman♦ , 27, Covington, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; theft by receiving property stolen in another jurisdiction; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Rashard Sampson♦ , 32, Snellville, violation of probation — felony.
Tobias Rajuhn Johnson♦ , 42, Fayetteville, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; hold for other agency.
Brandon Jamal Harris♦ , 25, Covington, aggravated assault (2 counts); burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Divinski Lafontae Johnson♦ , 35, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.
♦ Aaron Anthony Thompson♦ , 21, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Joshua Lott♦ , 24, Jonesboro, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Timothy James Kemp♦ , 54, Conyers, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Austin D. Proctor♦ , 28, Conyers, theft by taking — felony (2 counts); theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Megan Leigh Kochis♦ , 34, Conyers, driving while license suspended; criminal trespass; obstruction of law enforcement officer; battery.
♦ Marcus Jermaine O’Rear♦ , 41, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Deonna Jones Hoges♦ , 26, Covington, following too closely; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Adbul Cornelius♦ , 31, Covington, failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to report an accident.
♦ Joshua Morgan♦ , 33, Conyers, simple battery; cruelty to children 1st degree; reckless conduct; battery.
♦ Tyqauiavious Lackey♦ , 19, Conyers, statutory rape, hold for other agency.
♦ Melissa S. Blitch♦ , 37, Auburn, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jeanette Belinger♦ , 50, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Tiemyer A. Smith♦ , 32, Covington, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor (2 counts); criminal trespass.
♦ Monica Naomi Hamilton♦ , 28, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs.
♦ Lonetta Hall♦ , 42, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ John Norman Hicks♦ , 45, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Quontavious Tramel Miles♦ , 37, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Barrett Jefferson Burdett♦ , 23, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no insurance; expired tag/not registered; failure to appear.
♦ Ronald Gene Todd, Jr.♦ , 39, Stockbridge, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Degarrin Hamm♦ , 43, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; failure to register as sex offender; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Teresa Renay Charles♦ , 27, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; failure to yield right-of-way/turning left.
♦ Jesod Johnson♦ , 32, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Antavis Marquez Flanigan♦ , 31, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
Gerard Cardell Priest♦ , 27, Stockbridge, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
Chelsea Nichole Woodard♦ , 31, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Catherine Pagan♦ , 46, Conyers, simple assault — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Antoninette Lechone Patterson, 42, Conyers, simple battery; reckless conduct.
