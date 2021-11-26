The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov.16-22, 2021:
Jaylon Jaymond Sands♦ , 23, Monticello, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Cecil Hinton Brock Jr.♦ , 56, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Devon Marshon Morris♦ , 21, Atlanta, burglary — 1st degree; aggravated cruelty to animals.
♦ Dontavias Makel Weaver♦ , 31, Greensboro, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Lester Landor♦ , 33, Doraville, failure to appear.
♦ Mark Anthony Watson♦ , 57, Riverdale, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Nicholas Blades♦ , 38, Lithonia, contempt of court.
♦ Trevon Malik Allen♦ , 21, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Floyd Burt Smith♦ , 38, Forsyth, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Antwone Deatell Williams♦ , 39, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Shaliyah Angelina Williams,♦ 17, Conyers, simple battery; battery.
♦ Francisco Antonio Alvarado♦ , 22, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Shamae Michelle Trust♦ , 38, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Briana Nichole Davidson♦ , 23, Atlanta, forgery 4th degree — misdemeanor.
♦ Markelian C. Williams♦ , 24, Conyers, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
Marian Roxanne Hadaway♦ , 37, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Tyra Bullard♦ , 22, Toccoa, possession of a Schedule I or Ii controlled substance.
♦ Rachelle Herring♦ , 27, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
♦ Rodney M. Powell♦ , 29, Stockbridge, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct; terroristic threats and acts.
Chrishod Malachi Stephens, 23, Covington, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense.♦
♦ Marvin Wayne Wells♦ , 58, Conyers, criminal trespass; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Heather Renea Oldham♦ , 41, Mansfield, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Garrett Shane Barnes♦ , 43, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Raul Alverez♦ , 34, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Teresa J. Rouse♦ , 36, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Shadi T. Dawkins♦ , 23, Conyers, failure to appear; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; no tag lights; tampering with evidence — felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; violation of probation — misdemeaor.
♦ April Goodlow♦ , 54, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Diane Nettles♦ , 27, Atlanta, theft by conversion — felony; identity fraud.
♦ Wendell C. Albert♦ , 35, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; disorderly conduct.
♦ Eric Quinn Skipper♦ , 37, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Tina Reilly♦ , 37, Conyers, criminal damage to property 1st degree.
♦ John A. McGehee♦ , 60, Commercial Point, Ohio, violate family violence order; aggravated stalking; hold for other agency.
♦ Dewhane R. Romer♦ , 40, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Quinton Obrien Bandy♦ , 30, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass.
♦ Amanda Rose Miller♦ , 38, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Dantarious L. Ridgeway♦ , 28, Covington, failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Jada Nicole Lowe♦ , 26, Eatonton, criminal trespass.
♦ Robert William Bachman III♦ , 27, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Marcus T. James♦ , 40, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Gregory Lebron Bates♦ , 37, Roswell, failure to appear.
♦ Darryl Y. Bey♦ , 57, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Antavis Tyrell Ivey♦ , 46, Lithonia, reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered.
♦ Marquel Dequan Williams♦ , 26, Stone Mountain, simple battery — family violence; criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Justin Casey Driver♦ , 29, Conyers, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Antavis Tyrell Ivey♦ , 46, Lithonia, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Tou Solomon Xiong♦ , 27, Lawrenceville, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Jennifer Marie Holder♦ , 45, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Joseph Cain♦ , 19, Loganville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Rodriguez Noesi Porfirio♦ , 49, Stockbridge, driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Michael Anthony Wilderness♦ , 36, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Sherry Collins Little♦ , 47, Social Circle, failure to appear.
♦ Miller Farley♦ , 56, Eatonton, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Antonio Griffin♦ , 37, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Shamon Jarod Stafford♦ , 35, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct,
♦ Kathryn White♦ , 55, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Ikeem Corbin♦ , 25, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; aggravated battery.
♦ Brian Mills♦ , 30, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Joshua Antwon Belcher♦ , 34, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Vanessa Bridgeford♦ , 18, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Stephen Dunn♦ , 24, Conyers, knowingly using/installing a device to observe another person without consent.
♦ Keandre Demichael Crittenden♦ , 29, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Tiffany S. Jennings♦ , 36, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Fredrick Osric Ivey♦ , 32, Conyers, aggravated battery; armed robbery; firearm used by convicted felon; hold for other agency.
♦ Michael Gordon Roden♦ , 29, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to chldren.
♦ Daniel Lamar Lett♦ , 41, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Aqeel Jordan Johnson♦ , 22, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Marvin Wayne Wells♦ , 58, Conyers, violation of temporary protective order.
♦ Zorah Amanee Graham♦ , 20, Stone Mountain, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; theft by receiving stolen property.
Perry Deante Holmes, 20, Lithonia, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; theft by receiving stolen property.♦
♦ Roger W. Moore Jr., 21, Covington, failure to appear.
