The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2021:
Kenneth Alberto Perez♦ , 34, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Carrie Seawright♦ , 39, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Cherie McQuirter Fernandez♦ , 40, Monroe, fugitive from justice.
♦ Brian Anad Melette♦ , 40, Conyers, failure to keep drugs in their original container; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless conduct; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Kirsey Cameron Edward♦ , 17, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Ashley Nicole Marino♦ , 27, Conyers, false report of a crime.
♦ Freda Jernigan♦ , 47, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Deanna Marcell McLemore♦ , 46, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Tahmir Da Vae Foendoe♦ , 20, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts); giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer; bond surrender.
♦ Joshua Caleb Martin♦ , 23, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; loitering and prowling.
♦ Stephanie Ree Clark♦ , 34, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); simple battery — family violence; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense (2 counts); possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officers; obstruction of law enforcement officer; loitering and prowling.
♦ Johnathan Akil Woodie♦ , 41, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; loitering and prowling.
♦ Laura T. Oliver♦ , 60, Barnesville, theft by taking — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Xavier Zediakah Leavy♦ , 21, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Richard Bowen♦ , 51, Coneyrs, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Taryn Watson♦ , 36, no address, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Khadedria Nichole Parker♦ , 18, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Gregory Hills♦ , 62, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Wesley Sherod El-Amin♦ , 28, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Anthony Veasy♦ , 19, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Terrance Branch♦ , 32, Conyers, simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2 counts); criminal damage to property 2nd degree; hold for other agency.
♦ Quantica Rose Miller♦ , 39, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Richard Ashley Miller♦ , 41, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Derick Adam Beam♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ James Simpson, 28, Covington, aggravated assault (3 counts); reckless conduct; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes or felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.