The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 2-8, 2021:
Nicholas Ray Whitehurst♦ , 25, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Aubrey Savage♦ , 37, Covington, failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Sabrina Alyssa Gunn♦ , 50, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Tyler D. Campbell♦ , 21, Covington, disorderly conduct; reckless conduct; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; hold for agency.
♦ Cesar Alejandro Valdez♦ , 20, Conyers, public drunkenness/intoxication; simple battery against a police officer, law enforcement dog, correction officer, or detention officer engaged in carrying out official duties; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Johnny Edward Green III♦ , 32, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; contempt of court.
♦ Marco Santiago♦ , 20, Covington, following too closely; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood; purchase/possession/have under control any controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Juan Decarlos Davis♦ , 45, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; driving wrong side of undivided street.
♦ Ikeriara S. Robinson♦ , 23, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding; failure to maintain lane; driving in violation of license restrictions; reckless driving.
♦ Ashley Nicole Marino♦ , 36, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Jasmine Danielle Drake♦ , 20, Lawrenceville, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.
♦ Kala Sheree Stafford♦ , 34, Covington, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood.
♦ Raymond Craig♦ , 40, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Emanuel Antonio Butts♦ , 36, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Marques Deonte Rucker♦ , 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Tyler Menya Wilcoxson♦ , 20, McDonough, harassing phone calls; battery; criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Antone Dedra Hinton-Leonard♦ , 25, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Sonseerea Durham, 40, Ellenwood, simple assault — family violence.
