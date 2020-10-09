The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2020:
• Craig Anthony Franklin, 58, Briarwood Circle, criminal trespass.
• Laviathan Diego Smith, 28, Old Covington Road, battery.
• Trey Timothy Franklin, 19, Rock View Road NE, child molestation (3 counts); aggravated sodomy (2 counts).
• Dwayne Keith Hayes Jr., 30, Gainesville, possession methamphetamine; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; criminal trespass; public indecency; loitering and prowling; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Kevin Bordley, 36, Wilmington, Del.; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jowanda Preshette Ellis, 45, Atlanta, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended or revoked; expired tag or revalidation decal; no proof of insurance; failure to maintain lane; no seat belt; hold for other agency.
• Corey Whitehead, 50, Harvest Grove, simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass.
• Tyler Payne Aldridge, 24, George Drive SE, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officer.
• Corey Keonate Montez Sutton, 27, Decatur, violation of probation - felony.
• Justice Estalin Wallace, 27, Greenwood Trail, violation of probation - felony.
• Michael Shawn Duffee, 38, Oglesby Bridge Road, criminal trespass (2 counts); battery (2 counts).
• Joshua Lewis Samuel, 25, Covington, hold for other agency.
• Deanthony Sanchez Booker, 29, Stockbridge, hold for other agency.
• Jonathon Tyler Gilbert, 19, Klondike Road SW, violation of probation - felony.
• Lerril Deshun Bolding, 35, Bob White Lane, criminal trespass; failure to appear; bond surrender.
• Ruben A. Escamilla-Perez, 24, Park Place NE, burglary - 1st degree.
• Jessica Ann Pruett, 31, Loganville, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Thomas Michael Grant, 31, Tall Oaks Circle, simple battery - family violence.
• Natasha Bell, 38, Scottsdale, aggravated assault.
• Antonio Leandrew Malcolm, 36, Lithonia, simple battery - family violence.
• Christopher Christian, 47, Francis Road, violation of probation - felony.
• Tatiana Hill, 18, Saint Clair Drive, terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass.
• Nieyma Downey, 21, Lake St. James Drive, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; aggravated assault.
• Taaron C. Liles, 26, Athens, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Antonio Murillo-Salcedo, 58, Presidential Way, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
• Tre-von Symauri Meek, 27, Hatteras Court, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Michael Melvin Moore, 39, Atlanta, false imprisonment; battery.
• Marcus Tyrese Coley, 17, San Antonio, Texas, runaway/unruly juvenile; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; obstruction of highway.
• Joevaughn Marion Felder, 26, Harrington Road, violation of probation - felony.
• Jourdan Kenyada McClain, 27, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Denise Renee Eyler, 54, Vicksburg Court, aggravated assault.
• Keirah Irene Johnson, 21, Hampton Trail, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (4 counts); giving false name, address or birth day to law enforcement officer; fleeing/attempting to elude police officer.
• Justin Alexander Miller, 22, Brombley Drive SE, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Khalilah M. Williams, 18, San Antonio, Texas, obstruction of law enforcement officer; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
