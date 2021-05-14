The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 4-10, 2021:
♦ Mekhi Fisher, 18, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
♦ Maria Michelle King, 20, Mansfield, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Arandas Diaz, 44, Conyers, open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Elijah E. Earlington, 21, Snellville, tampering with evidence — felony; false statements/writings; felony murder.
♦ William Thomas White, 28, Conyers, battery; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; giving false name/address or birthdate to police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Jeffery Allen Nelson, 55, Conyers, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Martin Paul Gordon, 40, Locust Grove, failure to appear.
♦ Tiburs Maurice Holcombe, 41, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree (2 counts).
♦ Arthur Roland George, 20, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Christopher L. Gee II, 34, Lithonia, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance in blood stream; speeding; no seat belt (age 18 or older).
♦ Olin Usher Jr., 63, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Noel Lee Payne, 22, Conyers, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substances; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Reginald D. Smith Jr., 21, Snellville, battery; criminal trespass; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; murder.
♦ Mario Alonzo Jones, 31, Conyers, battery, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Ethan Harper, 17, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (3 counts); theft by receiving stolen property stolen in another jurisdiction; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Elijah McMonagle, 17, Conyers, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession and use of drug related objects (2 counts); hold for other agency; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Joshua Allen Pruitt, 20, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
♦ Azim Mahmud Williams, 48, Conyers, simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (4 counts); bond surrender.
♦ Terence Gholston, 48, Cincinnati, Ohio, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Jeyser Ramirez-Perez, 22, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Tenellia Williams, 40, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officer; tampering with evidence — misdemeanor.
♦ Quintavise T. Alexander, 29, Decatur, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Khalid Ahmed Nelson May, 35, Austell, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Quton Qutavies Bentford, 33, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass; aggravated assault; parole violation.
♦ Shanika Jones, 48, Augusta, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; simple battery — family violence; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Ruby Andrews, 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Alonzo Bernard Fuller, 28, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; failure to appear.
♦ Larry DeQuaum Sims, 36, Dacula, theft by shoplifting — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Josef Massey, 31, Atlanta, duty to stop at accident; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Corey Antoine Roberson, 28, Covington, simple battery — family violence; hold for other agency.
♦ Nicole Sherie Peters, 26, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Anthony Kenydrate Durden, 38, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Henrico Tremayne Hayes, 28, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Dwaunricco Tacarlos Powell, 43, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Heather Nicole Hightower, 48 Covington, possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency.
♦ Tyrell Lamar Thomas, 24, Conyers, no brake lights; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; improper window tint; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; hold for other agency.
♦ Eduardo Rodriguez-Gomez, 42, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass; possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Triston Scottarius Crane, 21, Conyers, murder.
