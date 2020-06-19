The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 9-15, 2020:
• Johnny Edward Green III, 32, Salem Chase Way, contempt of court.
• Dextwon Lamarius Jones, 31, Pinedale Circle, aggravated assault, batter - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Gregory S. Ricks, 51, Shale Lane NE, aggravated assault, batter - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Wayne Alane Lowe Jr., 22, Overlook Turn, reckless conduct; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain crimes; aggressive driving; aggravated assault; reckless driving; discharge of firearms on or near public highway.
• Khylon Desmond Brown, 23, Lithonia, battery (2 counts).
• Fred Temple, 24, Sherbrooke Drive, battery.
• Ernest Travis Jr., 42, Covington, violation of probation; murder; false statements/writings; expired tag/not registered.
• Jeffrey Hussey, 18, Cleveland, Tenn., sexual exploitation of children - felony; electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
• Alejandro Alvarado-Alejo, 26, Champion Drive NW, contempt of court.
• Ian Gray, 41, Snellville, duty to stop at accident; failure to yield right of way at intersection.
• Kimberlee Ann Hoffman, 38, Hwy. 20 NE, contempt of court.
• Tedward Antonio Pursley, 51, Decatur, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; driving while license suspended or revoked; serious injury by vehicle.
• Razaa Simmons, 23, Flat Shoals Road, criminal trespass; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Antonio Martez Prater, 38, Danielle Blvd., receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; duty to stop at accident; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; failure to appear.
• Delaun Montray Berry-Cherry, 18, Loganville, simple battery - family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.