The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole:
• Mario Heningburg, 31, Duluth, aggravated sodomy; enticing a child for indecent purposes; incest; sexual battery against a child under 16; rape (2 counts); child molestation (3 counts).
• Nicholas Sinclair Bolton, 34, Covington, reckless conduct; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm in the commission of a crime.
• Zollie McCoy Britt Jr., 46, Kay Terrace, simple battery - family violence.
• Phyllis Rena Johnson, 50, Decatur, violation of probation - felony; cruelty to children - 2nd degree; battery.
• Bobby Valentine Kraudy, 25, Bonds Lake Road, reckless conduct, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Carlos Antonio Johnson, Harvest Grove Lane, simple battery - family violence.
• Tyree Joseph Tebo, 24, Covington, parole violation.
• Nicholas Sinclair Bolton, 34, Fox Chase Court, possession of cocaine.
• Kenyatta Simoane Johnson, 38, Detroit, Mich., hold for other agency.
• Darius Jermera Bullock, 26, Atlanta, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children - 3rd degree; simple battery - family violence.
• Elizabeth Lopez, 29, Princess Drive, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Imani Maryam Miller, 19, Ironwood Court SE, simple battery - family violence.
• Cherie Sheamon Smith, 23, Enchanted Lake Drive NW, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Misaia Trion Moore, 21, Lithonia, battery; cruelty to children - 3rd degree; arson 3rd degree; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.