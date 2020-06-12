The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 2-8, 2020:
• Octavius Demon Clark, 27, Haleys Way SE, following too closely; acquiring license late for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; duty to stop at accident (hit and run); expired tag or revalidation decal; violation of probation - misdemeanor; simple battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2 counts); criminal trespass (2 counts).
• Byron Jamil Ramsey, 30, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Airial Sh-Corrie Jackson, 35, Hampton, interference with custody - 1st or 2nd conviction - misdemeanor.
• Antone Dedra Hinton-Leonard, 24, 2nd Ave. SW, theft by taking - felony; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Donnell Mitchell Lee, 39, Rock Mill Lane NE, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Leventrice Lamar Dansey, 39, Atlanta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (3 counts); crossing state/county guardlines with weapon; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; financial transaction card fraud (3 counts); tire requirements.
• Anthony Devon Davis, 29, Decatur, battery - Family Violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Christopher Michael Rutherford, 38, Randolph Courth, contempt of court.
• Lestor Landor, 31, Doraville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Joshua King Howard, 22, N. Main Street; sexual battery - misdemeanor.
• Kierra Willingham, 23, Old McDonough Highway, simple battery.
• Adrian Nicholas Harris, 33, Avalon Parkway, trafficking of a person for sexual servitude (2 counts); false imprisonment; theft by taking - misdemeanor.
