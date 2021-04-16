The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 6-12, 2021:
♦ Myles Anthony Tomlinson, 33, Tallahassee, Fla., failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; speeding; impeding traffic.
♦ Lakeya Octavia Shumate, 26, Decatur, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Kentrell Porch, 42, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ David Allen Maness, 28, Covington, contempt of court.
♦ Taylor Elizabeth Grise, 26, Danielsville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jemier Keith Marshall, 18, no city listed, criminal trespass; simple assault.
♦ Zion Bogatti Dorset, 21, Lithonia, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (9 counts).
♦ Christopher Darius Wilson, 31, East Point, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (9 counts).
♦ Emeterio Cruz Hernandez, 41, Marshville, NC, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Cornelius Ash, 22, McDonough, loitering and prowling; contributing to the deliquency of a minor — felony.
♦ JaKobe Leaks, 20, Stockbridge, loitering and prowling; contributing to the deliquency of a minor — felony.
♦ Lionel Anthony Severin, 25, Conyers, battery; simple assault — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Geriayae Ronte Carr, 21, Conyers, criminal trespass; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; reckless conduct.
♦ Yvette Tiara Booker, 30, Covington, reckless conduct.
♦ Michelle Renee Scoggins, 55, Covington, theft of service — misdemeanor.
♦ Justin John Anderson, 30, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass.
♦ Sherico Renee Christian, 42, Conyers, forgery 1st degree.
♦ Bryant Shenal Swift, 41, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Maria Cristina Vasquez, 46, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to stop at accident; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Jemal Brandon Hudson, 20, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Dawud Adullah A. Rasheed, 39, Atlanta, aggravated stalking.
♦ Jeyser Ramirez-Perez, 22, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Florentino Joseph Medley, 32, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Brandon Fairley, 24, Covington, contempt of court.
♦ Devonte Lamar Weston, 27, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Kelly Mishelle English, 33, Oxford, sell/manufacture/deliver/bring into this state or in possession of 28 grams or more of cocaine or of any mixture with a purity of 10% or more of cocaine; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Marva Mitchell, 54, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; battery — family violence — 2nd or subsequent conviction.
♦ Tanya Renise Dardy, 50, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Everton Earl Lee, 24, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Walter Lee Baisden, 64, Milstead, aggravated stalking.
♦ Rahim Alif Wells, 41, Louisville, Col., willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; public drunkenness/intoxication; criminal trespass; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Ernest R. Smith, 35, Stockbridge, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ James Anthony Lopez, 29, Oxford, possess/manufacture/distribute a controlled substance.
♦ Kary Leon Starks, 54, Atlanta, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; no insurance; driving while license suspended or revoked; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal identification; unlawful manufacture of license tags; no license plate; open container.
♦ David Webb Scott, 39, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
♦ Quadralyn Veronica Kacey Paul, 41, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Siven Q. McCray, 39, Albany, simple battery — family violence; violation by pedestrian/failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
♦ Allecia Vondra Woods, 35, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Thomas Martin McGuire, 62, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Alphonso Nathan Blount, 53, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Azim Mahmud Williams, 48, Conyers, aggravated assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; cruelty children 2nd degree.
♦ Ahmir Muti Williams 23, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Rovain Shawn Sobers, 33, Macon, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; fail to yield right-of-way/turning left.
♦ Cynthia Renee Adcock, 58, Covington, battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Nina June Bailey, 49, Conyers, violate family violence order; aggravated stalking.
♦ Marissa Lynn Futch, 29, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no seatbelt (age 18 or older).
♦ Titus Alexander Hughes, 27, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ David Norman, 30, Pensacola, Fla., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
♦ Nicholas Ray Sanders, 39, Stone Mountain, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children.
♦ Alphonso Henry Henley, 59, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
♦ Sharlane Duncan Smiht, 39, Lithonia, criminal damage to property 2nd degree (2 counts).
♦ Christian Nicole Williams, 31, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree.
♦ Stephanie Delana Robinson, 30, Covington, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ James Russell Rainey, 38, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Floyd Richard Silvey, 74, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Jade AsWaan Baker, 21, College Park, failure to appear; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
