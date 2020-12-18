The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 8-14, 2020:
Quadarius Leon Lester Jr.♦ , 22, Conyers, burglary — 1st degree; aggravated stalking; false report of a crime; hold for other agency.
♦ Michael Andrichak♦ , 41, Stone Mountain, contempt of court.
♦ Kaleb Lee Aaron♦ , 17, Covington, aggravated battery; hold for other agency.
♦ Joseph Lester♦ , 29, Conyers, simple assault.
♦ Montavious Durnell O’Kelley♦ , 25, Conyes, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Jonathon Tyler Gilbert,♦ 19, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ LaMorrise A. Robbins♦ , 32, Monticello, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Tahgee Pickens♦ , 18, Covington, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
♦ Matthew Xavier Stewart♦ , 17, Conyers, criminal attempt to commit a felony; possession of tools for commission of a crime.
♦ Naim Yahya Balad Shabazz♦ , 40, Atlanta, public indecency (1st or 2nd conviction); simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog, corrections officer, or detention officer.
♦ Richard Blake Chatham♦ , 31, Monroe, no tag/failure to register title; loitering and prowling; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Avery Wallace Harris♦ , 21, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jasyn Ryan Dawson♦ , 44, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Jessica Patrice Heard♦ , 47, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.’
♦ Charles Steven Ellis♦ , 55, Covington, aggravated assault.
♦ Mary Frances Griffin♦ , 35, Decatur, contempt of court.
♦ Colby Blake Goddard♦ , 18, Monroe, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Avona Lee Bridges♦ , 30, McDonough, criminal trespass.
♦ Jonas Ashton Eugene Cox♦ , 26, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ William Thomas Evans♦ , 18, Covington, battery.
♦ Thurston Allen Perry♦ , 40, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; failure to register as a sex offender/failure to report change of address.
♦ Timothy Leon Brown♦ , 32, Conyers, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer; failure to maintain lane; speeding; aggravated assault; reckless conduct; theft by receiving stolen property in another jurisdiction; possession of firearm or knife in commission of a crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
♦ Tahir Prophet♦ , 25, Stockbridge, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change.
♦ Damien Joel Williams♦ , 21, Lawrenceville, criminal trespass.
♦ Lindsey Pauline Martin♦ , 33, Conyers, aggravated assault (2 counts).
♦ Kenji Lee Jones Sr.♦ , 42, Oxford, battery; cruelty to children — allow child to witness or hear an aggressive felony, battery or any other type of family violence; failure to signal, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; robbery.
♦ Anthony Lamar Currey♦ , 53, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Madison Burnham♦ , 21, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Chrystal Shawanda Jernigan♦ , 37, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Taya Lashaun Bluiett♦ , 21, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Frankie J. Burks♦ , 39, Covington, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; aggravated assault; kidnapping.
♦ James Williams Jr.♦ , 62, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Kevin Jerome Marigny♦ , 28, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; speeding; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended.
♦ Latosha B. Chatman♦ , 34, Smyrna, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana; fugitive from justice.
♦ Jamarcus Deon Smith♦ , 33, Marietta, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana; operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended; no tag/failure to register tag.
♦ Theodore Logan Cotton, 24, Lithonia, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
