The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 12-18, 2021:
• Pedro Sanchez, 19, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; traffic signal.
• Monisha Meshay Smith, 29, Covington, simple battery - family violence (2 counts).
• Qwantavious Dashay Tolbert, 25, Palmetto, armed robbery.
• Michqual Jeremy Paige, 25, Stockbridge, battery; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor (3 counts).
• Nicholas Devon Rogers, 38, Covington, battery.
• Sherry Meadows Parker, 57, Conyers, simple battery.
• Arnold Curbrell Morris, 54, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; stalking - misdemeanor.
• Patrice Carwell, 41, Lawrenceville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Steven Daniel Fambrough, 47, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Rosa Ryan, 21, Conyers, false imprisonment; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jatonious Nolley, 23, Covington, criminal trespass; simple battery.
• Tijuan Larry Ladale Williams Jr., 17, Conyers, murder; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felony offense; criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Kayla Shree Worthy, 35, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Clinton Ashley Meadows, 41, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Aqeel Jordan Johnson, 22, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree or subsequent offense.
• Alvarado Martin Gonzalez, 41, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
• Jessica Len Ellis, 36, Loganville, possession of methamphetamine.
• Chaz Deandre Clark, 33, Conyers, burglary - 1st degree; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Timora Bernard Mitchell, 47, Lithonia, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
• Pamela Wynette Hight, 53, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Lenardo Canova Mitchell, 46, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
• Justin Julian Morris, 31, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Rayeal M. White, 38, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Montavious Labrawn Dennis, 36, Lithonia, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Miracle Lashayla Peters Lafavor, 17, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Shavari Lee Andrew Ja’nae Williams, 23, Garden City, failure to appear.
• Philtravious Javon Parrish, 23, Lithonia, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; terroristic threats and acts.
• Aneisha Unique Hayes, 20, Riverdale, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Christopher Wallace Hayes, 33, Covington, violation of probation - misdemeanor (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (3 counts); possession of cocaine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; failure to maintain lane; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; hold for other agency; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; auxiliary light violation.
• Victor Gonzalez-Castro, 41, Chicago, Ill., DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Charles Martell Benton, 35, Conyers, simple assault - family violence.
• Seniqua Lunsford, 39, Conyers, arson 3rd degree; theft by taking - felony.
• Santasia Wilson, 17, Conyers, simple battery.
• Alexus Robinson, 29, Conyers, reckless conduct; hold for other agency.
• John Michael Uitti, 40, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
• Takina Saxby, 32, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Darrius Deonte Thomas, 30, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree or subsequent offense.
• Bryan Lee Grantham, 35, Conyers, violation of probation - felony; failure to appear; theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor; bench warrant.
• Warith Shahid, 37, Conyers, simple battery; theft by shoplifting - felony.
• Quadre Terrel Ruffin, 30, Black Creek, NC, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; fugitive from justice.
• Tammy Hagan, 33, Decatur, theft by deception - felony; identify theft fraud.
• Daniel Scott Kitchens, 39, Oxford, parole violation.
• Jessica Len Ellis, 36, Loganville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Joseph Lee Buckhault, 66, Covington, aggravated assault.
