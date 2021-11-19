The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov.9-15, 2021:
• Devonn Thomas Collins, 25, Covington, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; hold for other agency.
• Derrick Recordo Holsey, 44, Conyers, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• John Duane Bearden Jr., 47, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Lechua Michelle Reece, 17, Conyers, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Eric Antwane Radford, 43, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Demekius Richardson, 17, Covington, reckless conduct.
• Kenneth Williams, 35, Duluth, violation of probation - felony.
• Timothy Whitehurst, 28, Conyers, contempt of court.
• Hassan Nasir Muhammad, 44, Conyers, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; theft by bringing stolen property into state; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Brandon A. Jackson-Brown, 27, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Patrick Lamar Edwards III, 23, Ellenwood, violation of probation - felony.
• Jesse Wayne Buffington, 32, Conyers, violation of probation - felony; failure to appear (2 counts); hold for other agency; theft by taking - felony.
• Carlos Javier Smith, 23, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Eleysia Marie Reynolds, 31, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts).
• Jasmine Shontay Bethea, 23, Conyers, battery; aggravated assault; criminal trespass.
• Eric Quinn Skipper, 37, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Tonya Grimes, 43, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Kyra Renaud, 17, Conyers, carrying weapon in school safety zone.
• Jesse Wayne Buffington, 32, Conyers, theft by taking - felony (4 counts).
• Kari Parker, 37, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Ian T. White, 23, Covington, criminal trespass (3 counts).
• Zackery Everett Walker, 25, Conyers, reckless conduct.
• De’sia Ashenique Gardner, 22, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Derrick Millinghaus, 30, Lithonia, theft by conversion - felony; failure to appear; hold for other agency.
• Quentin J. Bussell, 37, Atlanta, violation of probation - felony.
• Victoria B. Wilson, 17, Conyers, battery; carrying weapon in school safety zone.
• Lorenzo Jamal McCall, 18, Conyers, theft by taking - misdemeanor; battery; disrupt/interfere with public school.
• Rondray Joivannie Barron, 30, Conyers, violation of probation - felony (3 counts).
• Colt L. Chandler, 30, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Onandi Lenderin Brown, 23, Covington, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; standard for brake or turn signal devices.
• J. Jesus Pelayo-Anguiano, 48, Covington, no seat belt (age 18 or older); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
• Robert Lewis Smith Jr., 39, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; no brake lights.
• Lovia McCray, 39, Conyers, simple battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jessica J. Small, 40, Lithonia, simple battery.
• Rodney Vashon Harris, 21. Gordon, reckless conduct; discharge of firearms on or near public highway.
• Lepedro Nathan Austin, 29, Conyers, simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass; false imprisonment.
• Terrence Steven Toussaint, 34, Covington, simple battery - family violence.
• Ryan Laughlin, 43, Eunice, La.,, disorderly conduct (2 counts); obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Lowell Curtis Brown, 42, Monroe, failure to appear.
• Jasmine Nikkole Scott, 27, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
• Taylor Banks, 22, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Desiree Marie Cobus, 30. Homeless, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.
• Tyler Colin Rich, 17, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; possess/manufacture/distribute, etc. with intent to distribute an imitation controlled substance.
• Leonel P. Gutierrez, 35, Conyers, contempt of court.
• David Copeland, no age given, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Tyron Vonterra Volly, 30, Decatur, failure to appear; violation of probation - felony.
• Nelson Ancrum, 56, Lithonia, homicide by vehicle (2nd degree) - misdemeanor; failure to obey flashing signal.
• Sandra Lynn Heyser, 60, Temple, failure to appear.
• Tommy Octavius Chandler, 47, Atlanta, violation of probation - felony.
• Rodricus Demetrius Parks, 31, Douglasville, violation of probation - felony.
• Joshua Eugene Roman, 24, Norcross, violation of probation - felony.
• Thomas Edward Searcy, 68, Conyers, child molestation.
• Ashley Renae Enrique, 26, Monticello, violation of probation - felony,
• Clarence Eugene Graves Jr., 32, Covington, aggressive driving.
• Glynn Eric Moody, 46; theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; obstruction of law enforcement officer; duty to stop at accident; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Melissa Renea Butler, 37, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Christopher Christian, 48, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Kenneth McGee, 67, no address listed, criminal trespass.
• Anthony Antonio Barnes, 36, Conyers, parole violation.
• Gerrick Wright, 31, Conyers, simple assault - family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.