The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 1-7, 2021:
♦ Sheneki Faye King, 45, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Dekwan Clark, 32, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Michael Edward Eskew, 57, Blairsville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kelvin Vernon Mosley, 43, Atlanta, felony murder.
♦ Teresa Fraraccio, 46, Atlanta, murder.
♦ William Terry Bradley, 30, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Johnny Aburto, 18, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Lisa Pierce, 28, Conyers, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult; identify theft fraud when using/possessing indentifying information concerning a person — felony; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Milton Wiley III, 35, Conyers, simple battery — family violence (2 counts); cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Marquise Oneil Glover, 23, Conyers, rape, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Cheryl Tracie Willis, 50, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Kawta Dominique Joseph, 28, Covington, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Derrick Jerod Howard, 34, Conyers, fail to yield right-of-way, expired license, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; parole violation, hold for other agency.
♦ Todd Alan Little, 48, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Thomas Calhoun, 54, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated assault; fugitive from justice.
♦ Travious Tremayne Downer, 42, Atlanta, violation of a temporary restraining order.
♦ Jamal Andrew Camel, 36, East Point, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license; no insurance; too fast for conditions.
♦ Jonathan Armando Martinez, 26, Riverdale, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Quentin Devon Dominick, 24, Covington, rape; aggravated sodomy.
♦ Dee Dee Marie Phelps, 42, Covington, failure to keep drugs in their original container; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Darryl Kyle Whitehead, 37, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Cordia Fay Thompson, 21, Loganville, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Marquenta Ishawon Daniel, 31, Conyers, battery; aggravated assault (2 counts).
♦ Lorenzo Craig Banks, 40, Conyers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; simple assault; terroristic threats and acts; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; aggravated stalking.
♦ Marquale Johnson, 25, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Luis Colon, 42, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Jesse Ariel Parker, 20, Conyers, battery.
♦ Mildred Annette Ward, 79, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.