The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Rachel Deshaun Moon, Hampton, failure to appear
• Michael Paul Lancaster, McDonough, criminal trespass
• Gianna M. McLeggan, Bridgestone Circle, simple battery - family violence
• Antonio Rodriguez Baccus, Brandon Glen Way, violation of probation - felony
• Richard Matthew Sexton, Park Street, battery - family violence - misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts)
• Gabrien Ingram, Odyssey Turn NW, simple battery - family violence
• Shanice Nicole Akins, Phillips Court, simple assault
• Dya'mond Wicker, Brandon Glen, aggravated assault
• Arthur Allen Cox, Irwin Bridge Road NW, terrorist threats and acts; criminal trespass
