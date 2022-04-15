The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 5-11, 2022:
Vincent Lamont Mosby Jr.♦ , 33, 2nd Avenue SW, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Mario Andergous Terrill Vonner♦ , 39, McCollum Road, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to provide address to law enforcement.
♦ Arthur Hooten♦ , 20, Ellenwood, failure to appear.
♦ Dekwan Orel Jackson♦ , Atlanta, harassing phone calls; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ David Arnold♦ , 22, Stone Mountain, criminal trespass; child molestation.
♦ Joshua David Hicks♦ , 40, Richmond Court SE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Aqeel Jordan Johnson♦ , 23, Fieldstone Drive SE, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Rocky Eugene Delee♦ , 31, Monticello, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Adarius Fulton♦ , 29, Atlanta, burglary — 1st degree; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; failure to appear.
♦ Paris Monique Owens♦ , 26, Lassiter Drive, Covington, aggravated assault.
♦ Joshua Dominique St. Louis♦ , 23, Betty Ann Lane, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Garrison Michael Burns♦ , 28, Lake St. James Drive SW, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Samantha Renee Springer♦ , 40, Lithonia, theft by taking — misdemeanor (2 counts); theft by taking — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Angelia Lynn Mote,♦ 50, Ga. Hwy. 20 SE, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Pierre J. Williams♦ , 22, Lamar Lane, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jasmine Virden♦ , 20, Harvest Grove Lane SE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Rachel Deshaun Moon♦ , 25, Stockbridge, failure to appear.
♦ Dandre Kearse♦ , 32, Lithonia, criminal trespass; loitering and prowling; possession of tools for commission of a crime; criminal damage to property 1st degree; burglary — 1st degree; hold for other agency.
♦ Lucious Lee Taylor♦ , 34, Pinedale Circle, Conyers, battery; hold for other agency.
♦ Paula Vinnett Brown-Herbert♦ , 46, Lakeridge Circle, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Kenny Mack Lawson♦ , 37, Green Street, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Reginia Lafaye Franklin♦ , 40, Broad Street, Conyers, speeding; no insurance; crossing state/county guardlines with weapons or drugs without permission; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell or possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance.
♦ Kierra Marchaye Roberts♦ , 30, Klondike Road, Conyers, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; simple battery — family violence; hold for other agency.
♦ Byron Lamar Gill♦ , 33, Austell, failure to appear.
♦ Casey Powers,♦ 40, S. Christian Circle, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Deandre Dwayne Price♦ , 25, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Alexander Bernard Hall♦ , 30, Flat Shoals Road, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Desiree Jacqueline Smith♦ , 26, Womack Road, Covington, fugitive from justice.
♦ Detronte Jarrod Elliott♦ , 29, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Rodney Deshawn Blayde♦ , 19, St. James Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Freddie Roy Lemmons♦ , 51, Reflection Creek Drive, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license; display of license plates; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal identity; hold for other agency.
♦ Immanuel Za’Treveion Hill♦ , 18, Atlanta, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Kalen Hasan Jonathan McFadden♦ , 35, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Allante Montell Broils♦ , 30, Sammy Court, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Nichole Ashlee Kirkpatrick♦ , 29, Brians Creek Drive SE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; battery.
♦ Gabriel Antoine♦ , 44, Bradford Pear Drive, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; stopping/parking on roadway.
♦ Deborah Susanne Gray♦ , 30, Coldwater Drive, Covington, financial transaction card theft (2 counts).
♦ Tyrell Thomas♦ , 25, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Samantha S. Cronan♦ , 34, Hwy. 11 S, Mansfield, possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency.
♦ Christopher James Gates♦ , 33, Valley Brook Drive, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Fredric Louis Bryan♦ , 72, Oak Hill Road, Covington, criminal trespass.
♦ Brandon Todd♦ , 32, Rockmont Circle, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Carolyn A’lesha Smith♦ , 22, Summer Walk Court, Covington, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; driving without headlights at night; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Montavis Campbell♦ , 35, Monroe, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper headlights.
♦ Clifford L. Browning♦ , 41, Creek Way, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no taillight placed to illuminate rear registration tag; open container.
♦ Brittany Nicole Little♦ , 22, Westfield Way, Covington, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; manufacture. possess, etc. controlled or counterfeit substance; contributing to delinquency of a minor — misdemeanor; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell or possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance.
♦ Anthony Little♦ , 19, Westfield Way, Covington, reckless conduct (2 counts); purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; manufacture. possess, etc. controlled or counterfeit substance; contributing to delinquency of a minor — misdemeanor; possession of firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ David Mendez♦ , 46, Crest View Circle, Conyers, cruelty to children in 3rd degree (2 counts); battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; aggravated assault.
♦ Marquais Raheem Ingram♦ , 29, Cartersville, theft by conversion — misdemeanor.
♦ Kirsten Jones♦ , 20, Cinnamon Farm Circle, Covington, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Marcus Baisden♦ , 32, Broad Street, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Jeannie Haghighat♦ , 64, South Lakeshore Drive NW, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Dylan Robert Young♦ , 23, Bethel Road, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Jasmine Swain♦ , 23, Keswick Village Court, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Etris Burdett♦ , 40, Upland Ridge Drive NW, Conyers, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Ashley Brianne Reed♦ , 20, Nixon Circle NW, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Christian Whitfield♦ , 18, Canton, false statements/writings.
♦ Shedrick Igarland Smith♦ , 20, Concord Circle, Conyers, simple battery — family violence (3 counts).
♦ Robert William Matthews Jr.♦ , 35, Scenic Brook Trail, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled subtance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ Lindsey Pauline Martin♦ , 24, Milcrest Walk, Conyers, failure to appear (3 counts).
♦ Alonte Demario Gilstrap♦ , 27, Atlanta, simple battery.
♦ Uriah Zel Myrick♦ , 32, Boar Tusk Road, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Michael Scott♦ , 18, Scott Street, Conyers, child molestation.
♦ Adrian Caro Medina♦ , 33, Norcross, failure to appear.
♦ Tiara Laleh Holmes♦ , 18, West Lake Drive, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Christopher C. Nelson♦ , 19, Monroe, false statements/writings; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Antonio Dewoun Lee♦ , 36, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony; failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Gbolagunte Ojo, 41, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
