The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 15-21, 2020:
Jahlanti M. Richardson♦ , 28, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Kevin Wesley Cook♦ , 32, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kenya Bibbs♦ , 30, Dogwood Drive, hold for other agency.
♦ Brandon Michael Taylor Johnson♦ , 27, Lafayette, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Laterrious Demontae Raven♦ , 19, Jonesboro, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Travis Walker♦ , 41, Crest Wood Drive, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Javonte Terrel Jackson♦ , 29, Union City, violation of probation — felony.
♦ William Daniel Bice♦ , 24, Bowen Road, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Quincy Charles Gabelli♦ , 33, Hewlett Street SW, aggravated assault.
♦ Tiffany Sharell Brown♦ , 32, Stonecrest, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Jaja Jonte Walker♦ , 34, Snellville, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Daniel Dewayne Williams♦ , 33, Austell, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Emmitt Eugene Henry♦ , 50, Briarleah Path SE, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Justin Estalin Wallace♦ , 27, Greenwood Trail, battery.
♦ Guinevere Victoria Harper♦ , 21, Bay Leaf Drive, battery.
♦ Charles Jeffery Bailey♦ , 26, Carr Road, simple battery; criminal trespass.
♦ Donnell Mitchell Lee♦ , 39, Rock Mill Lane NE, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; terroristic threats and acts (2 counts); simple battery — family violence; simple battery.
♦ Andrew Tobias Macardian♦ , 31, Ebenezer Road, contempt of court.
♦ Jasper W. Crooms♦ , 49, Covington, hold for other agency.
♦ Viet Hoang Le♦ , 35, Linda’s Circle SE, theft by taking — misdemeanor; violate family violence order.
♦ Chadrick B. Rice♦ , 44, Allen Circle SW, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Amber Shantel Selders♦ , 31, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Jennifer Clark♦ , 38, Covington, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Dwayne Cam Ford♦ , 50, Wittering Way, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Joshua Wayland Wheeler♦ , 38, Hi Roc Road NE, reckless conduct.
♦ Melissa Renea Butler♦ , 26, Frances Road, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Solomon Willis♦ , 23, Underwood Drive SE, public drunkenness/intoxication; disorderly conduct.
♦ Waukell E. Floyd♦ , 27, Highland Drive SE, battery.
♦ Jose Morin-Rodriguez♦ , 24, Doeskin Drive, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Seon Joseph♦ , 34, Keswick Village Court, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Joshua Hutchison♦ , 43, Boar Tusk Road NE, aggravated assault.
♦ Dearra Brown, 21, Oxford, hold for other agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.