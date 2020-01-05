The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ James Paul Anderson, 22, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Tre’Moi Mehki Allen, 21, Covington, speeding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, theft by receiving stolen property.
♦ Shakela Lawanaya Shy, 47, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Keenan Emmanuel Martin, 25, Decatur, driving without valid license.
♦ Dale Dublin, 48, Harvest Grove Lane, battery — FV.
♦ Bahiyah Stewart, 39, Harvest Grove Lane, battery — FV.
♦ Sergio A. Larios-Cardenas, 38, Old Covington Highway, disorderly conduct.
♦ Kameron Keenan Washington, 20, Covington, traffic signal, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present.
♦ Alexus Vernique Sterling, 19, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Stanley Teran Tigner, 26, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct.
♦ Victor Jones, 36, Decatur, aggravated battery, home invasion — 1st degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes (2), aggravated assault.
♦ Brianna Cheri Nelms, 33, Harvest Grove Lane, false report of crime, obstruction or hindering person making emergency phone call.
♦ Danelle Eleanor Allena Benson, 25, Country Trace, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
♦ Trevor Courtney Brewington, 30, Kristen Court, battery — FV.
♦ Shameka Deshun Zubber, 27, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Jose Antonio Santiago, 31, Forest Park, entering auto (3).
♦ Calvin Lamar Williamson, 48, Macon, forgery — 4th degree — M.
♦ Michael Allen Keith, 42, Stone Mountain, reckless driving, speeding.
♦ Benito Juarez-Gonzalez, 32, Covington, driving without valid license.
♦ Shawn Eugene Ryans, 30, Augusta, speeding, failure to stop for emergency vehicle, police.
♦ Renzel Damine Tate, 32, Atlanta, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ David Allen Snellgrove, 29, Hi Roc Circle, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Henry Jackson Roundtree, 26, Mansfield, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property — F.
♦ Haley Nicole Steele, 19, Hunter’s Crossing, theft by taking — M.
♦ Cornelio Barbis-Ochoa, 44, S. Main Street, driving without valid license.
♦ Gary Alexander Whitaker, 56, Sigman Road, probation violation.
♦ Leslie Scott Craft, 58, Decatur, driving without valid license, no proof of insurance, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal, expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Christopher Alexander Cravets, 23, Columbia, S.C., fugitive from justice.
♦ Dwayne Omar Nicholson, 34, Almand Creek Drive, probation violation.
♦ Ashley Diane French, 29, Loganville, forgery — 4th degree (2), false statements/writings; conceal facts.
♦ Ryan Scott Mitchell, 27, Monroe, forgery — 4th degree — M, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Shaun Thomas Bryson, 41, Griffin, forgery — 4th degree — M, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects (2), possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Rodell Tyren Mansaw, 28, Browning Drive, Covington, traffic signal.
♦ Alton Gay, 41, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Chanler Lorn Shy, 29, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Nicolas Lee Orstad, 31, Jacksonville, Fla., theft by receiving stolen property — M, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Cassandra Christina McNeil, 31, Covington, battery (2), terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Christopher Ramon Smith, 32, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Jessquarius Cornealius Benton, 27, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Ronald J. Murphy, 34, Sage Lane, identity theft fraud, forgery 4th degree — M.
♦ Erik Christopher Barfield, 40, no address given, deposit account fraud (bad checks), possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Andre Monroe, 49, Plantation, impersonating a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, loitering and prowling, public drunk, disorderly conduct.
♦ Isais Miguel-Reyes, 46, Riverdale, driving without valid license.
♦ Tony Lamar Edge, 35, Sandstone Trail, criminal trespass.
♦ Rayquan Kalaam Coffman-Whitlow, 20, Odyssey Turn, failure to keep drugs in original container.
♦ Patrick Sterling Owens, 50, Thrasher Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Fermin Perez-Gomez, 46, Lithonia, driving without valid license, speeding child restraint law — 8 and younger, open container.
♦ Clement Ludwig Wambach, 49, Covington, criminal trespass.
♦ Alauna Maree Edwards, 24, Fayetteville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ William Demetrice Gotel III, 28, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Victor Bernard Smith Jr., 21, Jimi Lane, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Timmavius Gerard Johnston, 23, Usher Road, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Nicholas Shawn Jernigan, 35, Loganville, DUI — alcohol, improper turn, failure to maintain lane.
♦ Erica Lisa Cagan, 33, College Park, unlawful conduct during 911 call, false report of crime, false statements/writings; conceal facts.
♦ Judy Holcombe, 52, Hill Street, simple battery — FV.
♦ Charles Edward Williams III, 28, Covington, failure to maintain lane, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Lynnette Bloomer, 41, Elberton, probation violation.
♦ Clement Ludwig Wambach, 49, Bentley Place Way, aggravated assault.
♦ Jamie Hunter, 37, Roswell, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Brittany Leanne Wilkins, 29, Hi Roc Road, financial transaction card theft (4).
♦ Larica Ross, 28, Cedar Creek Drive, Covington, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence