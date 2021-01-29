The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 19-25, 2021:
• William Thornton Garnett, 31, Conyers, simple battery; criminal trespass.
• Shane Kieanna Gibbs, 39, Dallas, terroristic threats and acts.
• Jasper Keith Jackson, 35, Decatur, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass; cruelty to children.
• Desi Oviedo, 41, Stone Mountain, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Jhontavious Montez Ponder, 31, Griffin, burglary - 1st degree.
• Christopher Marlow Bonner, 24, Lithonia, home invasion - 1st degree.
• Jordan Elijah Mayo, 18, Conyers, battery.
• Donnie Earl Cooper, 56, Conyers, stalking; failure to appear; criminal trespass; theft by taking - felony; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Rajon Nock, 19, Covington, forgery 1st degree; driving without taillights; improper window tint; possession and use of drug related objects; manufacture, distribute, possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
• Timothy Antonio Waldon, 20, Decatur, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (3 counts).
• Leah Grace Porter, 24, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Le Ha Thi Ton, 53, Taunton, Mass., battery.
• Mark Douglas Coker, 53, Gainesville, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Christopher RC Hoffmeister, 36, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
• Jamie Thomas Alford, 37, Oxford, burglary - 1st degree; terroristic threats and acts.
• Antonio M. Crawford, 30, Monroe, sexual battery - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Laquan Rasheed Paschal, 21, Covington, traffic signal; reckless driving; no proof of insurance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; no insurance.
• Anthony Rashad Vaughn, 19, Atlanta, reckless conduct; criminal trespass.
• Diana Martinez-Evans, 25, Snellville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; wrong way one way street.
• Todd A. Dean, 41, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Andrew William Hubbard, 23, Conyers, tampering with evidence - misdemeanor; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
• Rachel Bemggren, 28, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Catherine Nicole Armenia, 33, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jquan Andre Malone, 17, Conyers, battery.
• Charisma Nicole Wallace, 23, McDonough, criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; aggravated assault; criminal trespass.
• Dominique O. Rosa, 23, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
• Quanethia Tamera Jefferies, 22, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Joya Mazique, 33, Rockmart, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Megan Leigh Kochis, 34, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Clint Hunter Jr., 34, Atlanta, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; stop sign/yield sign violation; open container.
• Genae Wilkerson, 21, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Cynethia Bradley-Graham, 34, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Jesse Alexander Ashline, 25, Conyers, loitering and prowling.
• Javaris Keshaun Ashley, 31, Lawrenceville, simple battery.
• James Dudley, 30, Milledgeville, simple battery; theft by taking - misdemeanor; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Paulus Turner, 65, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
