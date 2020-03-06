The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Meredis Hall, 32, Lithonia, expired tag or revalidation decal, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Myra Jan Henderson, 21, Hull Road, simple battery - FV.
• Titus Latariq Demoni Lucas, 21, Old Mill Way, fugitive from justice.
• Jerry L. Davis, 70, Rockdale Drive, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
• Nina Gail Ware, 28, Atlanta, terroristic threats and acts.
• Mark Daniel Stewart, 24, Ivy Ridge Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft of service - M.
• Michael Kenard Johnson, 35, Ellenwood, probation violation.
• Faros Muhammad Shakoor, 50, Covington, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Dusty Robert Clark, 39, Cherry Creek Drive, driving without valid license.
• Rick Penn, 24, Charlotte, N.C., fugitive from justice.
• Robles Milton Garcia, 35, Skyline Drive, driving without valid license.
• Isaac Chisolm, 28, St. Helena, S.C., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Kristina Ann Ingram, 35, Mableton, theft of service - M, improper right turn, no proof of insurance.
• Nate Renardo Johnson, 43, St. Helena, S.C., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Rachel Nicole Whitmore, 30, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Bobby J. Robinson, 46, Leafway Trail, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance present, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of illegal drugs, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, open container.
• Katherine Lynn Hydrick, 35, Northlake Drive, criminal trespass.
• Cameron Quintrell Nolley, 18, Mildred Lane, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property - F, obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Isiah Anthony Hill, 22, Villa Pines Court, theft by receiving stolen property - F, probation violation.
• Fermin Perez-Gomez, 46, Lithonia, no license on person.
• Harry Stuart Trott III, 36, Locust Grove, probation violation.
• Kimberly Lashonda Alls, 34, S. Pine Street, simple battery, criminal trespass.
• Rasheed Quari Cohen, 24, Sigman Road, probation violation.
• Kodi Dejuan Brown, 40, Sheppard, probation violation.
• Maria Esther Canon-Barcenas, 34, Frontier Drive, no brake lights, driving without valid license.
• Crystal Nicole Peacock, 33, Jimi Lane, false statements/writings; conceal facts.
• DeAngelo Cannon, 38, Lithonia, criminal trespass.
• Anthony Willis, 57, O’Kelly Street, false report of a crime.
• Kedrick David Johnson, 20, Fieldstone Circle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Daniel Nathan Brown, 20, Abbey Ridge Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Myron Feltner, 35, Quincey Crossing, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Brittany Maretha Killingsworth, 22, Cambridge Way, Covington, theft by taking - F.
• Mark Angelo Jones, 40, Elberton, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Derrick Lamar Pickens, 57, Atlanta, probatio violation.
• Thomas Heath Newman, 36, Rutledge, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Keyshawn Johnson, 23, Arbor Creek, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2), possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Antwan Bolton, 32, Cameron Trail, cruelty to children - 3rd degree (2)
• Antonio Marquell McClendon, 32, Cherry Hill Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Mark Anthony Owens, 57, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Annette M. Baptiste, 50, Creek Way, Covington, probation violation.
• Christopher James Tucker, 39, White Pine Lane, Mansfield, theft by taking - M, kidnapping, aggravated assault, home invasion - 1st degree, armed robbery, theft by taking - F, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, financial transaction card fraud (3).
• Curtis Mitchell Shaw, 51, Carmel, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kristen Brooke Bolton, 19, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Dexter Nobert Burtts, 30, Salem Woods Drive, battery.
• Marco Antonio Ayala, 21, Skyline Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Lloyd Beynum, 23, Rambling Rose Court, DUI - alcohol.
• Kacie M. Linnere, 38, Morrow, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Antwon Bolton, 32, Cameron Trail, aggravated assault, battery - FV, cruelty to children in third degree.
• Sean Xavier Beale, 28, Lawrenceville, fail to dim lights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Steve Humphrey, 56, no address given, driving while license suspended (controlled substance).
• Shelly James, 33, W. Adrian Circle, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Robbie Daryln Reagin, 30, McDaniel Mill Road, no seat belt (18 or over), theft by receiving stolen property - M, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Marquise Tyree Little, 27, Oak Hill Drive, theft by receiving stolen property - F, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Taperia Abimeal Cleyner, 19, Magnolia Drive, driving without valid license.
• Jaimes Habacuc Santos, 33, Northton Court, driving without valid license.
• Chance Austin Harris, 24, Tiffany Drive, battery - FV.
• Rayquan Kalaam Coffman-Whitlow, 21, Odyssey Turn, financial transaction card fraud (3) financial transaction card theft, entering auto.
• Brian Joseph Pettit, 21, Hi Roc Road, probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jihad Shaheed Uhuru, 50, Fountain Head Circle, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, etc.
• De’Armis Quindell Jamison, 25, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Loomis Joe Edmonds, 30, Ga. Highway 212, probation violation
• Matthew Ryan Davis, 32, Granite Drive, DUI - alcohol.
• Corey McDonald, 41, Snellville, disorderly conduct.
• Ringston Winston Longo, 42, Keswick Village Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Quinton O’Neal Saxby, 31, Evening Mist Lane, following too closely, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present.
• Gene Patrick Curry, 58, Snellville, criminal trespass.
• Quinton Lamar England, 36, Covington, probation violation.
• Courtney Linn Thurmond, 44, Monroe, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Kai Tajee Story, 18, Lizinia Circle, theft by deception - M.
• Curtis Chaney Jr., 48, Oglesby Bridge Road, aggravated assault.
• Cedric Dwayne Harris, 55, Kings Row, criminal trespass.
• Sean Cori Quinn, 38, Harvest Grove Lane, simple assault,
• Keilah Brown, 17, Lithonia, possession and use of drug-related object, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of illegal substance
• Larry Danell Hull, 60, Plum Orchard Road, aggravated assault (2), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
• Khalil Amir Charles Smoot, 21, Lithonia, probation violation
• Estrada Arroyo, 35, Atlanta, no insurance, reckless driving, driving without a valid license.
• Quinton O’Neal Saxby, 31, Evening Mist Lane, impersonating a public officer or employee.
• Amiah Cordova, 19, Almand Branch Road, driving without a valid license.
• Jeremy Wayne Hill, 42, Bethel Road, loitering and prowling.
• Jaqueline Deshonnon Watts, 49, Covington, driving without taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
