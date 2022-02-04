The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 25-31, 2022:
Amari Monet Higgins♦ , 27, Meadowridge Drive, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield right of way at intersection.
♦ John Douglas McKenzie Jr.♦ , 18, Sigman Road, Conyers, no tag lights; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal identity.
♦ Roger Moore♦ , 21, Sigman Road, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Joshua Brian Thompson♦ , 28, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); criminal attempt to commit a felony.
♦ Saralynn Pappas♦ , 55, Jonesboro, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Calandra Williams♦ , 44, Valley Woods Circle, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Steven Ray Edwards♦ , 55, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Stacey Lynn Pulliam♦ , 50, Tucker, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Alisha Dawn Stanley♦ , 37, Alcovy Station, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Devonte Grayson♦ , 23, Hunting Creek, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Daniel Neely♦ , 51, Victoria Blvd., Oxford, forgery 2nd degree; forgery 3rd degree; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Travis Carl McGhee♦ , 23, Cherry Hill Court, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Christopher David Arrington♦ , 36, Glynnshire Court, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Elyse Nicole Grimes♦ , 32, Atlanta, financial transaction card forgery.
♦ Atrina Marie Jones♦ , 21. W. Irish Drive, aggravated assault.
♦ Daniel Oliver Pasley♦ , 59, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Marquett Nasell Thinn♦ , 44, Lawrenceville, simple battery.
♦ Frank Antonio James♦ , 43, Country Walk Way, Conyers, financial transaction card theft; failure to appear; battery against a female who is pregnant; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no tag/fail to register title; no insurance.
♦ Marvin Swift♦ , 22, Statesboro, theft by deception — felony (2 counts).
♦ Jarred Duke♦ , 35, Atlanta, criminal damage to property 1st degree.
♦ Yonik A. Burris♦ , 37, Great Oaks Drive SE, Conyers, battery; aggravated assault.
♦ Peter Jackson♦ , 38, Belmont Circle, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Tysaun Cook♦ , 48, Clayton, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Windy Lynn Strickland♦ , 46, Summer Walk Drive, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered.
♦ Tony Chase Goss♦ , no age listed, Highway 20 NE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; aggravated assault.
♦ Jamicha Hairston♦ , 29, Scarlett Drive, Covington, failure to maintain lane; no insurance; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol — fourth or subsequent offense.
♦ Imarii Kristine Wyckoff♦ , 27, Gibson Way, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Douglas Nolley♦ , 64, Oak Lane, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; improper headlights; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Johnathon Kyle Miller♦ , 34, Loganville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Willie Junior Miller♦ , 45, McGiboney Lane, Covington, battery.
♦ Santonio Marchez Ott♦ , 39, Bridgewood Drive SE, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Stanley Gresham♦ , 56, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Travaris White♦ , 29, Stone Mountain, theft by taking — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Robert Clinton Bradley♦ , 45, Monroe, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Tyrique JaMar Burton,♦ 22, Cherry Hill Court, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass.
♦ Katravious Lamarrain Smith♦ , 37, Settlers Grove Road, Covington, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Franklin Chavis♦ , 23, Brandy Wine Street, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree or subsequent offense.
♦ Eric Luis Figueroa♦ , 26, Pine Log Road NE, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; theft by taking — misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Kayla Chrisleen Kaohu♦ , 32, Lithonia, criminal damage to property; criminal trespass.
♦ Jeremiah Lamar Silverman♦ , 22, Stockbridge, simple battery; criminal trespass.
♦ Hashim Nathan Hamlet♦ , 20, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Tenaissa Durden♦ , 29, Monroe, burglary — 1st degree; failure to appear.
♦ Quentin Van Tarver♦ , 49, Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, battery.
♦ Vanessa B. Bridgeforth♦ , 19, Hewlett Street, Conyers battery.
♦ Ronald William Washington♦ , 38, Richmond Drive SE, Conyers, criminal trespass; simple battery.
♦ George Ali Robinson♦ , 52, Conyers, reckless conduct; criminal damage to property in 2nd degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (2 counts).
♦ Anthony Devon Davis♦ , 30, Decatur, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Norris Sylvester Weaver♦ , 62, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Todd James Smith♦ , 37, McDonough, enticing a child for indecent purposes; sexual battery against a child under 16; computer child exploitation; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Detonio L. Towns♦ , 29, Stone Mountain, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Ricky Albert Wilder, 44, Sandstone Trail, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
