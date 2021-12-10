The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov.30-Dec. 6, 2021:
Lacey Lynne Choate♦ , 34, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Anthony Cheyenne Pilgrim♦ , 41, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor; disorderly conduct; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); duty to stop at accident.
♦ Chase Nubin♦ , 20, Atlanta, bond surrender.
♦ Geoffery Fryer♦ , 23, Conyers, operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; failure to appear.
♦ Logan Parnell♦ , 20, Conyers, child molestation; fugitive from justice.
♦ Jodi Ann Hatfield♦ , 44, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Keontae Quatez Rushin♦ , 22, Covington, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Courtland Amos♦ , 32, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Shanel Tranell Kinsey-Parks♦ , 45, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Kenneth Michael McDonald♦ , 35, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Tavon Kentrel Standifer♦ , 23, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property; robbery.
♦ Terryion K. Anderson-Bobo♦ , 21, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Jonas Ashton Eugene Cox♦ , 27, Conyers, violation of probation; failure to appear.
♦ Brandon Tarik Jamison♦ , 24, Stockbridge, failure to appear; disorderly conduct.
♦ Kadajah Chanel Allen♦ , 26, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Derrick Christopher Hughey♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Preston L. Heaggans♦ , 49, Conyers, no brake lights; hold for other agency.
♦ Robin Jones♦ , 48, Mableton, contempt of court.
♦ Tahirah Marie Washington♦ , 22, Decatur, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Demetrius Martin♦ , 24, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; battery.
♦ Jamie Martin♦ , 29, Decatur, simple battery — family violence; battery.
♦ Breaunna Stalling♦ , 24, Rex, simple battery — family violence; battery.
♦ Laqual Bagley♦ , 20, Stonecrest, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; theft by bringing stolen property into state; obstruction of law enforcement officers; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Jazel Lewis♦ , 17, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; theft by receiving property stolen in another state; obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; financial transaction card theft.
♦ Vincent Leslie Dyer♦ , 41, Stone Mountain, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license.
♦ Abraham George Edwards♦ , 29, Philadelphia, Penn., failure to appear.
♦ Faizal Nasruddin Jiwani♦ , 30, Tucker, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jonathan Lynn Byrum♦ , 31, Conyers, theft by taking — felony; exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults.
♦ Octavius Quintaurus Baccus♦ , 42, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ David James Agnew♦ , 52, Conyers, hold for other agency; failure to appear.
♦ Jacob Lee Connell♦ , 27, Conyers, burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Banica Keshonda McGarity♦ , 22, Lithonia, aggravated battery; burglary — 1st degree; criminal trespass.
♦ Shandy Devore Nicholson♦ , 46, Stone Mountain, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Kala Sidewell♦ , 24, Waleska, cruelty to children — 1st degree.
♦ Corey Elaine Perkins♦ , 39, Jonesboro, humane treatment of animals.
♦ Chad Julius Jackson♦ , 34, Decatur, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Lamar M. Smith♦ , 37, Conyers, hold for other agency.
♦ Daren Wayne Wallace Jr.♦ , 23, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
♦ Keon Edmund Christopher Tyndall♦ , 33, Conyers, robbery; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Damareis Travon Deloach♦ , 30, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Chelsea Alexandria Jones♦ , 29, Covington, hold for other agency.
♦ Lee Earl Palmer♦ , 22, Covington, robbery; battery; financial transaction card fraud.
♦ Seon Joseph♦ , 35. Lithonia, fugitive from justice.
♦ Alfred Sarota Mbatta♦ , 46, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Darius Davenport♦ , 28, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Montray Ali Copeland♦ , 22, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Clifford Lawrence Browning♦ , 30, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Natalya Marie-Lee White♦ , 22. Smyrna, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ James Lebron Kennamore♦ , 23, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Jose Andres Dela-Cruz♦ , 20, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Letitia A. Mackall♦ , 38, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Calvin Lee Lawrence♦ , 59, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Felicia Leshay Baker♦ , 46, Conyers, criminal trespass; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
♦ Davonte M. Carter♦ , 25, Madison, failure to appear.
♦ Kishaud Marquise Williams♦ , 24. Ellenwood, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer; duty to stop at accident; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Latavious Elik Lason♦ , 34. Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Anthony Charles Sneed, 41, Lithonia, reckless driving; failure to appear.
