The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 21-27, 2021:
Renard Lamar Johnson♦ , 42, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Andre Lamone Williams♦ , 32, Lauderhill, Fla, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Jonathan Lynn Messenger♦ , 30, Antioch, Tenn., failure to appear.
♦ Justin Morrow♦ , 33, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Otis Skykwae Edwards♦ , 31, Lake Worth, Fla., failure to appear
♦ Clyde Pittman♦ , 47, Stone Mountain, parole violation.
♦ Demetrius Suave Brown, 28, Decatur, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; disorderly ♦ conduct.
♦ Ashley Elizabeth Mullenniex♦ , 35, Oxford, possession of methamphetamine; financial transaction card theft.
♦ Jerediah Richard Thompson♦ , 41, Oxford, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Allison Nicole Swift♦ , 41, Covington, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; driving wrong side of undivided street; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles.
♦ Dewante Trendise Franklin♦ , 23, Conyers, failure to dim lights; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; improper headlights; open container.
♦ Naterrous Keow Hight♦ , 24, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Laura Yolonda Carter♦ , 54, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Robert Shadid Quadir Mickens♦ , 31, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Joshua Alexander Collins♦ , 28, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; violation of probation — felony.
♦ John Mark Hickein♦ , 21, Covington, reckless conduct.
♦ William Eugene Johnson♦ , 55, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Todd Derek Hacisa♦ , 54, Powder Springs, operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Damien Marquis Bell♦ , 30, Winterville, carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense.
♦ Lamario Jackson♦ , 38, Athens, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance; speeding; carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (2 counts); possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Orlando Demeterius Durham♦ , 32, Athens, duty to stop at accident; reckless driving.
♦ Elizabeth Lopez♦ , 31, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Barbie Purinton♦ , 25, Stockbridge, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Edwin Manual Rivers♦ , 37, Doraville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; knowing driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license; speeding.
♦ Kerry N. Gilstrap, 41, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield right of way at intersectio♦ n.
♦ Antonio Jarodd Conner♦ , 44, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Larry Rodgers♦ , 17, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; open container; duty to stop at accident.
♦ Lashundra Latrice Paige♦ , 37, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Jaden Marie Spearman♦ , 18, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Hope Robinson♦ , 41, Conyers, criminal damage to property 1st degree.
♦ David Israh Hill♦ , 36, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Destiney Love Parker♦ , 28, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Patrick A. Bishop♦ , 20, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Melissa Leigh Loggins♦ , 41, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Andnetta Maria Jones♦ , 21. Atlanta, theft by taking (motor vehicle).
♦ Paul Jason Ortiz, 47, Decatur, ♦ parole violation.
♦ Tomey Andrew Newell♦ , 31, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Joshua Vasser♦ , 31, Stockbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked; traffic signal; hold for other agency.
♦ Angella Lynn Mote, 50, Conyers, simple assault, interference with government property — misdemeanor; reckless conduct.
