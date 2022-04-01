The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 22-28, 2022:
Reba Campbell♦ , 62, Remington Drive, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Corey J. Wimberly♦ , 40, Amberwood Circle, Conyers, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Jesus Hernandez-Rodriguez♦ , 47, S. Lakeshore Drive NW, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Desiree Perez♦ , 28, Newnan, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, transfer, or otherwise deal with property subject to a security interest with intent to hinder enforcement of that interest.
♦ James Alexander Vantroostenberghe♦ , 39, W. Hightower Road, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Christopher Easley♦ , 31, Milledgeville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Tamekia Nicole Jones♦ , 31, Milledgeville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Nigel Lynch♦ , 29, Tall Oak Drive, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Jose Luis Cordero♦ , 48, Willow Creek Court, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kameron S. Harris♦ , 35, Cherry Hill Court, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Keith Mitchell♦ , 26, Dovetail Road, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Wendy Mozelle Pierce♦ , 41, Decatur, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or other felony.
♦ Eric Wooten♦ , 76, Christian Circle, Conyers, simple assault — family violence; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Markice William Bonds♦ , 39, Twin Oaks Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Eric Eugene Daniel♦ , 32, Knoll Court, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Horace Rockin Shelton♦ , 50, address unknown, failure to appear.
♦ Julius M. Jones♦ , 51, Park Place NE, Conyers, stalking — misdemeanor; harassing phone calls.
♦ Tristan Alexander Sherman♦ , 19, Surrey Trail SE, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Christon John Wayman♦ , 18, Plymouth Way, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; expired tag/not registered; no proof of insurance/motor vehicles; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal.
♦ Aaliyah Pierre♦ , 25, Chamblee, criminal trespass.
♦ Don Juan McCrary♦ , 30, Cape Lane, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; disorderly conduct; failure to appear.
♦ Travian Lamar Brotherson♦ , 30, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct (2 counts); hold for other agency.
♦ Michael Adegdenie♦ , 29, Mill Crest Walk, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Vanessa Annjazzelle Stoner♦ , 35, Iris Drive, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Kelby Kamron Hill♦ , 18, Avignon Drive SW, Conyers, possess/manufacture/distribute, etc. a controlled substance.
♦ Prince Damani Ross♦ , 17, Brisbane Drive, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possess/manufacture/distribute, etc. a controlled substance.
♦ Sheekarbara Rashima Moody♦ , 30, Millcrest Walk, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Miya Brown♦ , 18, Pine Court, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Marayla K. Brown♦ , 21, Villa Pines Court, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Elaine Brown♦ , 50, Villa Pines Court, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
♦ Kharin Emmanuel Thomas♦ , 20, Jefferson Drive, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Rashawn F. Henderson♦ , 29, Sigman Road NW, Conyers, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Malika Williams♦ , 32, Atlanta, purchase/possession/manufacuture/distribute or sale of marijuana; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana or methamphetamine (2 counts).
♦ Sean Xavier Beale♦ , 30, Lawrenceville, purchase/possession/manufacuture/distribute or sale of marijuana; failure to yield right-of-way at an intersection; Hands Free Georgia Act; possession and use of drug related objects; driving without headlights at night; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Bilal Mustafaa Hewitt♦ , 27, Stockbridge, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Pierre J. Williams♦ , 22, Lamar Lane, Covington, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor; criminal trespass; simple assault; simple battery; failure to appear.
♦ Rashad West♦ , 25, Monroe, duty to stop at accident; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
♦ Rontavius Lashawn Banks♦ , 25, Troupe Smith Road, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Falanda Glover♦ , 43, Decatur, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ William Brandon Lee Sr.♦ , 45, Lithonia, failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Xzavea Art Scott♦ , 17, Hill Street, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Edward Alexander McGuire♦ , 17, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Jacorbin Lavontae Lackey♦ , 18, Doeskin Drive, Conyers, robbery.
♦ Gustavo Adolfo Martinez♦ , 27, Tucker Mill Road, Conyers, simple assault; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Sean Hickling♦ , 18, Widgies Court, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ George J. Ehouman♦ , 62, Partridge Place, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine; improper lane change.
♦ Cecil Mills♦ , 30, Loganville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; traffic signal.
♦ Ernest Junior Newton♦ , 50, Rockmill Lane, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Alberto Hernandez-More♦ , 37, Rockview Lane NE, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Faustino E. Pachecomata♦ , 43, Water Brook Drive, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 1st degree.
♦ Anthony Maldonado♦ , 40, Inverness, Fla., aggravated assault; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Nina June Bailey♦ , 50, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jonathan Bradford Bailey♦ , 44, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Genai Renee Lane♦ , 44, Chelsea Downs Drive NE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Pamela Wynelle Hight♦ , 54, Shore Wood Court NE, Conyers, aggravated assault; aggravated stalking.
♦ April Leanne Fuller♦ , 29, Norcross, failure to appear.
♦ Jemel Alexander Perez♦ , 25, Havenwood Lane, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Willie L. Collins Jr.♦ , 59, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Marcus Lamar Fretwell♦ , 22, Fairburn, aggravated assault.
♦ Nakayla Renee Perrymond♦ , 22, Atlanta, sodomy — felony; child molestation — felony.
♦ Wayne Joshua Robinson♦ , 38, Chelsea Downs Drive, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
♦ Mashaun Lee Sparks♦ , 40, Freeman Lane, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Deontray Lamar Williams Jr.♦ , 26, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Deshawn Harris♦ , 27, address unknown, criminal trespass.
♦ Georgia Freeman, 58, Spillers Drive SW, Covington, cruelty to animals (15 counts).
