The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 9-15, 2021:
♦ Jasmine Nicole Fowler, 37, Ellenwood, battery.
♦ Delvin D. Henderson, 39, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Ryan Austin Gerald Gilmer, 23, Conyers, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; theft of service — felony; reckless driving; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; removal or falsification of motor vehicle identification number; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Gareth Joseph White, 59, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Antonio Rodriquz Baccus, 43, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (2 counts).
♦ Rashad Hasan, 37, Clarkston, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Daniel Gerald Porter, 42, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Daquan Arquavious Dennis, 21, Jonesboro, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Deandre Dwayne Price, 24, Decatur, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; no brake lights; possession and use of drug related objects; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substance.
♦ Jeremiah Demontez Edwards, 30, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children in the third degree; driving a commercial vehicle without a license.
♦ Clayton Danile Weakley, 33, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Michaelangelo Nathaniel Enriquez, 19, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Jennifer Velasco, 18, Loganville, reckless conduct.
♦ Pascual G. Roque Perez, 29, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Brandon Highfield, 31, Scottsboro, Ala., battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Degamin Rafael Hamm, 43, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Roderick Troy Ward, 55, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tomeica Chanell Warren, 45, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Dante J. Burnette, 26, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Ashley Lewis, 33, Indianapolis, Ind., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; possession of tools for commission of a crime; loitering and prowling.
♦ Jasmyne Ward, 31, Indianapolis, Inc., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Michael Young Halfacre Jr., 36, Memphis, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; criminal trespass.
♦ Glenn McKeva Wiggins, 48, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood; improper lane change.
♦ Ernest Wesley Holifield Jr., 36, Indianapolis, Ind., possession of tools for commission of crime.
♦ Timothy Allen Vos, 34, Conyers, cruelty to children 3rd degree; false statements/writing; giving false name/address or birthday to law enforcement officer; reckless conduct.
♦ Lee Andrew Thompson III, 27, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Adicia Sharay Douse, 33, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
♦ LeBrent Omah Butler, 29, Atlanta, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tikeyia Mashay Jones, 39, Jonesboro, failure to appear.
♦ Victor Bernard Smith Jr., 22, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Montraviouz Jarman Willis, 33, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Jack Malik Hasan Shakoor, 22, Covington, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Henry Grady Walker, 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Octavius Quintaurus Baccus, 41, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Brian C. Jefferson, 35, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Jennifer Lisette Tapia, 37, Covington, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; aggravated assault.
