The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

♦ Courtney D. Feagin, 35, Hunting Creek Lane, no brake lights or working turn signals, child restraint law — 8-17 years, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Chyntique Thompson, 23, Covington, battery, criminal trespass.

♦ Gerodney Lee, 53, Fieldstone View Lane, probation violation.

♦ Brenda Lee Randle-Warren, 47, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Cecil Greeman Allen, 30, Stockbridge, probation violation.

♦ Destiny Sparkle Semple, 20, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

♦ Lametrice B. Whitfield-Randall, 21, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

♦ Tora Martin, 38, Cowan Road, theft by deception — M, theft by taking — M.

♦ Preston Ayron Byrd, 20, Pinedale Circle, probation violation.

♦ Biaunca Rakel Brooks, 31, Salem Cove Way, probation violation.

♦ Quasheeda S. Riley, 34, Maple Street, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault.

♦ Calvin Luu, 31, Lawrenceville, theft by taking — M.

♦ David Howard Pitts, 56, Fulton Street Newborn, driving without valid license.

♦ Steven Martin Keller, 41, Spokane, Wash., public indecency.

♦ Kristi Dyan Sanders-Pitts, 36, Decatur, simple battery.

♦ Jasmine Virden, 18, Harvest Grove Lane, probation violation.

♦ Howard Vaughn Jr., 64, Stone Mountain, knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended registration, DUI — alcohol, striking fixed object duty to stop at accident; hit and run, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Devaill Thomas McCoy Jr., 21, Crossland Drive, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, aggravated assault.

♦ Marco Smith, 31, Poplar Street, failure to keep drugs in original container, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.

♦ Donnie Earl Cooper, 55, Salem Mill Trail, soliciting money in roadway.

♦ Quentelleous Jontavian Ponder, 33, Atlanta, probation violation.

♦ Matthew Benjamin Wilson, 26, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Chynna J. Wright, 25, Snellville, theft by taking — M.

♦ Josiah Akeem Ritchie, 17, High Ridge Drive, carrying weapons within school safety zone.

♦ Darnell William Hunter, 25, Norcross, cruelty to children — 3rd degree, terroristic threats and acts, simple battery.

Oluwarotimi Babatunde Adeyinka, 46, Atlanta, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Ontaria Hines Ollenu, 51, Atlanta, driving without valid license.

♦ Terrence Allison, 46, Keswick Village, fugitive from justice.

♦ Fred Nathaniel Slaughter, 53, Amherst Way, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ LeTerrence Kentrell Johnson, 27, College Park, probation violation.

♦ Benjamin Munoz-Santos, 36, London Drive, simple battery — FV.

♦ J’mitri D’Vonne Jackson, 22, Atlanta, burglary — 1st degree.

♦ William Allen, 37, Carrollton, probation violation.

♦ Cedric Keith Reed, 32, Shreveport, La., criminal trespass.

♦ Tommy Gene McDonald, 50, Stanton Ridge Way, probation violation.

♦ Samuel Lee Bush, 48, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Marguerite Baldwin, 40, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

♦ Laverene Mary Talley, 55, Atlanta, probation violation.

♦ Thomas Whidbee, 49, Linsley Drive, driving without valid license.

♦ Victor Lagunas, 25, Landola Drive, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

♦ Kadajah Chanel Allen, 24, Old Salem Woods Drive, theft by taking — F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

♦ Laneka Ponder, 28, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Caden Walker Phillips, 26, Atlanta, failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.

♦ Sarina Bryant, 18, Kathryns Glen, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

♦ Teneia Harris, 32, Stone Mountain, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Robbie Newton, 55, Stockbridge, criminal trespass.

♦ Sarah Sosanya, 35, Southgate Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Selina Tamar Bing, 30, Renaissance Way, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Ricardo Roberts, 35, Duluth, driving without headlights at night, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Nicholas Adam Boutelle, 24, Oxford, battery — FV.

♦ Qajennings Darnelldes Luck, 23, Little Farm Trail, reckless conduct.

♦ Ira Dale Strickland Sr., 61, Hiram, theft by deception — F.

♦ Lorraine Brown, 63, Atlanta, DUI — alcohol.

♦ Devon Strohl, 29, Covington, DUI — alcohol.

♦ Stephen Kwabena Bawuah-Agyekum, 27, Stone Mountain, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Adrian Hare, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.

♦ Reginald Jacobs, 35, Salem Glen Way, speeding, DUI — alcohol.

♦ Orrett Anthony Brown, 45, Covington, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Rosana Aburto, 49, Philadelphia Road, driving without a valid license, Hands Free Georgia Act.

♦ Tatyanna Emon’Nala Ashley, 19, Griffin Mountain Road, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Regina Nicole Sims, 19, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Brandon Lee Pittman, 19, Griffin Mountain Road, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Darrius Lackey Edge, 32, Oak Forest Drive, public drunkenness.

♦ Randolph Lance, 61, Oxford, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

♦ Brett Scott Covington, 26, King Louis Road, battery — FV, terroristic threats and acts, interference with government property, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

♦ Allen Finney, 21, McDonough, probation violation.

♦ Kamaria Larae Davis, 20, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Devon Allan Edgar, 21, Bear Mountain Drive, criminal trespass.

♦ Javan Hayward, 57, Mobile, Ala., probation violation (2).

♦ Stanley U. Clark-Munoz, 40, Lou Drive, terroristic threats and acts, battery — FV.

♦ Bryon Scott Dingle, 43, Salem Glen Way, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Ryan Austin Gerald Gilmer, 22, Norcross, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree, damaging, injuring, interfering with property.

♦ Jamar Williams, 34, Gross Lake Parkway, stalking — M.

♦ Martez Antonio Johnson, 22, S. Hicks Circle, probation violation.

♦ Dwayne Christopher Rogers, 31, Lawrenceville, probation violation.

♦ Djuan Daniel Tillie, 22, Austell, theft by receiving stolen property — F.

♦ Bryan Mari Smith, 23, Locomotive Drive, disorderly conduct.

M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence

