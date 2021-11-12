The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 2-8, 2021:
Terrence Rashun Duncan♦ , 37, Macon, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Titus Alexander Hughes♦ , 27, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Erin Elizabeth Smith♦ , 41, Loganville, failure to appear.
♦ Courtney Michele Quintero♦ , 22, Lithonia, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine.
♦ Jose Alvarado-Lopez♦ , 53, Conyers, battery.
♦ David Norman♦ , 30, Pensacola, Fla., fugitive from justice.
♦ David Lee Howard♦ , 24, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Treshawn Marquis Walker-Scott♦ , 23, Covington, failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Tatyanna Monique Williams♦ , 21, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Teonna Kirksey♦ , 33, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Tatim Glipsie♦ , 28, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Rarahreese T. Cook♦ , 36, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Brandon A. Jackson-Brown♦ . 27, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; no seat belt (age 18 or older).
♦ Marcellus Thomas♦ , 34, Kingstree, SC, theft by receiving property stolen in another state (7 counts); fugitive from justice.
♦ Nicholas Biadas♦ , 39, Lithonia, contempt of court.
♦ Shannon Monique Bowman♦ , 30, Conyers, battery.
♦ Loretta Lee Walley♦ , 55, Conyers, open container; reckless driving (3 counts); failure to maintain lane (3 counts); striking fixed object (3 counts).
♦ Destiny Seems♦ , 29, Atlanta, false statements/writings; identity theft fraud when using/possessing information concerning a person.
♦ William Kenneth Morris Jr.♦ , 58, Atlanta, no license on person; open container; failure to maintain lane, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Allen D Moorer Jr.♦ , 32, Atlanta, failure to appear, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Malika Andriea Griffin♦ , 24. Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Denard Gauze♦ , 45, Covington, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
♦ Jordan Matthew Holbrook♦ , 24, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Shulanda Danelle Bennett-Jet♦ , 42, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Isiah Anthony Hill♦ , 24, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Nicole Lynn Clouse♦ , 36, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Zoe B. Wells♦ , 21, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Timothy Whitehurst♦ , 28, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Humberto R. Sema♦ , 41, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Gaylord Moore♦ , 25, Loganville, failure to appear.
♦ Kenneth Jackson♦ , 56, Conyers, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; failure to maintain lane; open container; hold for other agency.
♦ Jeffery Spinks♦ , 56, Oxford, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Alan D. Moorer Jr.♦ , 33, Atlanta, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
♦ George Heard♦ , 68, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Timothy Lee Rutherford♦ , 40, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; hold for other agency.
♦ Brian Keith Davis♦ , 31, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Kerri Donnise Crawford♦ , 28, Covington, aggressive driving.
♦ Ashley Nicole Ward♦ , 28, Doraville, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Anyse Gianni Gordon♦ , 20, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Eric Quinn Skipper♦ , 37, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Mario Gleaton♦ , 22, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense; Hands Free Georgia Act
♦ Jason Leonard Garrett♦ , 36, Ellenwood, battery.
♦ Michael Gary Smith♦ , 38, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Anjani Saquaa Newman♦ , 31, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Zachery King♦ , 33, Augusta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Charlie Edward Lee♦ , 56, Conyers, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Demetrius A. Smith♦ , 50, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Tina M. Thomas♦ , 38, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts).
♦ Deon Anthony Ford♦ , 33, Jacksonville, NC, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Seon Joseph♦ , 35, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Kaleb Marcela Alexandes-Hill♦ , 27, Atlanta, reckless conduct.
♦ Kelvin Jesse Canty♦ , 34, Decatur, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Heather Marie Harp♦ , 36, Conyers, simple battery (2 counts).
♦ Eric Martin Long♦ , 29, Stockbridge, contempt of court.
♦ Denzel Smith♦ , 24, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; reckless conduct.
♦ Shankia Nakia Shy♦ , 47, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Melissa Renea Butler, 37, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
