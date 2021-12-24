The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 14-20, 2021:
Jaden Joseph Cicero♦ , 20, Conyers, simple assault.
♦ Errol Brett Caldwell♦ , 54, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Ricardo Lindsey, 21, Decatur, loitering and prowling; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to com♦ mit theft or felony.
♦ Alton Shurron Jordan♦ , 43, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kentrell Porch,♦ 42, Phoenix City, Ala., contempt of court.
♦ Henson Smith♦ , 56, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; theft of lost or mislaid property — misdemeanor.
♦ Jeremy Terrell Brown♦ , 33, Ellenwood, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Darius G. Taylor, 35, Conyers, harassing phone calls.♦
♦ Manikka Charboneau♦ , 31, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Zion Jabari Knox♦ , 20, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; harassing phone calls.
♦ Leon Carlton Williams♦ , 38, Douglasville, impersonating an officer.
♦ Romelo Larenz Styron♦ , 25, Duluth, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Thadekus Kavar Simmons♦ , 43, Conyers, theft by shoplifting (less than $300); hold for other agency.
♦ Tytiana Dominique Griggs♦ , 26, Conyers, possession of cocaine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Santos F Robles-Hernandez♦ , 23, Conyers, driving without headlights at night; no seat belt (age 18 or older); improper crossing median on divided highway; failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; driving without a valid license.
♦ Taurus Anwaun Rowland♦ , 45, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts (2 counts); simple battery; aggravated assault; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Stephen O. Hillman♦ , 47, Conyers, aggravated assault, criminal trespass.
♦ Stephen Paul Minton Jr.♦ , 39, Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ Teshome Tilahun Worku♦ , 35, Stone Mountain, failure to appear; escape — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Hollis Chinard Wiliams♦ , 45, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Travion Markeith Nelson♦ , 32, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Austin Parsons♦ , 23, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Joseph Wayne Kirk♦ , 43, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Steven Nicholas Browner♦ , 22, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Richard M. Addison♦ , 31, Atlanta, failure to appear.
♦ Jahil Lamonte Ellison♦ , 26, Fairburn, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Ashley Elizabeth Napier♦ , 31, Peachtree City, failure to appear.
♦ Casey Rollins Hamlin♦ , 18, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Travon Denzel Sanders♦ , 30, Conyers, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell or possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; cruelty to children; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; robbery.
♦ Dimenyon Montrey Smith♦ , 27, Conyers, stop sign/yield sign violation; no license on person; disorderly conduct.
♦ Nicholas Antwan Collins♦ , 31, Lithonia, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
♦ Jason Charles Lackey♦ , 42, Oxford, driving without headlights at night; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor.
♦ Salman Makhani♦ , 33, Hampton, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Anthony Michael Dorrance♦ , 26, Pleasant Hill, Cal., cruelty to children 1st degree; aggravated battery.
♦ Dennis Dejuan Brookshire♦ , 27, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
♦ Monica Ashleigh Rivers♦ , 31, Marietta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; giving false name/address or birthdate to police officer; driving while license suspended or revoked; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; open container; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Gary Brantley♦ , 24, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2 counts); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Eboni Jones♦ , 22, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Mekhi Omar Arne♦ , 18, Conyers, homicide by vehicle in 1st degree; reckless driving; speeding, no insurance; improper passing/no passing zone.
♦ Robert Shadid Quadir Mickens♦ , 31, Conyers, simple assault — family violence; possess/manufacture/distribute/sell a controlled substance.
♦ Love Genesis Bell♦ , 20, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Orbit K. Pough Jr.♦ , 55, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Yolanda Acosta♦ , 44, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Catherine Southwick♦ , 59, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Kearstin Lonnie Downs♦ , 28, Hampton, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; duty to stop at accident.
♦ Monqua Johnson♦ , 22, Scottdale, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Andreivous Robinson, 22, Decatur, financial transaction card fraud; forgery 4th degree — felony; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); expired tag/not registered.
