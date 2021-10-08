The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2021: Dustin Greene,♦ 35, Loganville, theft by conversion — felony. Terence Jermaine Bullard♦ , 48, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol. Yeta Cecilia Parks♦ , 40, Conyers, false statements/writings; aggravated assault. Willie Moses Lett♦ , 32, Covington, violation of probation — felony. Rogello Garcia♦ , 57, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree. Cornelius Darell Evans♦ , 35, Conyers, aggravated assault; violation of probation — misdemeanor. John Elmer Gibson Rieber♦ , 40, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts. Martin Monroy♦ , 47, Doraville, expired tag or revalidation decal; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine sample. Charde Titiana Johnson♦ , 35, Stone Mountain, terroristic threats and acts. Gabriel Jermaine Little♦ , 36, Conyers, aggravated stalking; criminal trespass. Ahmad Rashad Shivers♦ , 33, Lithonia, violation of probation — misdemeanor. Matthew Ryan Davis♦ , 33, Conyers, failure to appear; bond surrender. Dara M. Lowe♦ , 31, Conyers, simple battery — family violence. Percy Morgan♦ , 34, Conyers, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to maintain lane. Jaylen Nicholas Leonard♦ , 17, Conyers, battery. Maurice Jeremy Williams♦ , 27, Thomasville, failure to appear. Jahi Brown♦ , 18, Conyers, battery. Vincent T. Scott♦ , 36, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor. Lamont Whitted♦ , 36, Marietta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; loitering and prowling. Eric Nicholas Cornog♦ , 33, Conyers, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor; burglary — 1st degree; theft by taking — felony. Tabreka Pollard♦ , 33, Montgomery, Ala., disorderly conduct. Tiffany Moore♦ , 33, Valdosta, disorderly conduct. Untarious Rashawn Driskell♦ , 34, Hampton, terroristic threats and acts. Quintin Collins Jr.♦ , 30, Conyers, criminal trespass. Rodericus Dontay Adams♦ , 35, Conyers, criminal trespass. Matthew Payton Reams♦ , 24, Conyers, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; simple battery — family violence; reckless conduct. Shawn Abrams♦ , 19, Conyers, aggravated assault. Christopher Jay Fuentes♦ , 44, Watkinsville, failure to appear; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI — driving under the influence of drugs. Jessica Megan Williams♦ , 34, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony. Jessica Marie Fitts♦ , 35, Covington, forgery 1st degree; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; hold for other agency. Gabriel Davis Mott♦ , 22, parole violation. Michael Andre Conley♦ , 37, Lithonia, reckless driving; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; hold for other agency. Asad Barrutti♦ , 27, Conyers, burglary — 2nd degree. Christopher Graves♦ , 36, Roswell, theft by receiving property stolen in another state. Dymesha Shacarra Rice, 27, Atlanta, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2021:
Dustin Greene,♦ 35, Loganville, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Terence Jermaine Bullard♦ , 48, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Yeta Cecilia Parks♦ , 40, Conyers, false statements/writings; aggravated assault.
♦ Willie Moses Lett♦ , 32, Covington, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Rogello Garcia♦ , 57, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Cornelius Darell Evans♦ , 35, Conyers, aggravated assault; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ John Elmer Gibson Rieber♦ , 40, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Martin Monroy♦ , 47, Doraville, expired tag or revalidation decal; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood or urine sample.
♦ Charde Titiana Johnson♦ , 35, Stone Mountain, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Gabriel Jermaine Little♦ , 36, Conyers, aggravated stalking; criminal trespass.
♦ Ahmad Rashad Shivers♦ , 33, Lithonia, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Matthew Ryan Davis♦ , 33, Conyers, failure to appear; bond surrender.
♦ Dara M. Lowe♦ , 31, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Percy Morgan♦ , 34, Conyers, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to maintain lane.
♦ Jaylen Nicholas Leonard♦ , 17, Conyers, battery.
♦ Maurice Jeremy Williams♦ , 27, Thomasville, failure to appear.
♦ Jahi Brown♦ , 18, Conyers, battery.
♦ Vincent T. Scott♦ , 36, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Lamont Whitted♦ , 36, Marietta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; loitering and prowling.
♦ Eric Nicholas Cornog♦ , 33, Conyers, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor; burglary — 1st degree; theft by taking — felony.
♦ Tabreka Pollard♦ , 33, Montgomery, Ala., disorderly conduct.
♦ Tiffany Moore♦ , 33, Valdosta, disorderly conduct.
♦ Untarious Rashawn Driskell♦ , 34, Hampton, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Quintin Collins Jr.♦ , 30, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Rodericus Dontay Adams♦ , 35, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Matthew Payton Reams♦ , 24, Conyers, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; simple battery — family violence; reckless conduct.
♦ Shawn Abrams♦ , 19, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Christopher Jay Fuentes♦ , 44, Watkinsville, failure to appear; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI — driving under the influence of drugs.
♦ Jessica Megan Williams♦ , 34, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Jessica Marie Fitts♦ , 35, Covington, forgery 1st degree; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Gabriel Davis Mott♦ , 22, parole violation.
♦ Michael Andre Conley♦ , 37, Lithonia, reckless driving; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Asad Barrutti♦ , 27, Conyers, burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Christopher Graves♦ , 36, Roswell, theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
♦ Dymesha Shacarra Rice, 27, Atlanta, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
