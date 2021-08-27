The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 17-23, 2021:
Jose Ruiz♦ , 70, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Bart Eugene Lee♦ , 53, homeless, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Teddy Justin Barton♦ , 21, Conyers, battery.
♦ Cordarrian Marquez Hartsfield♦ , 22, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; too fast for conditions; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; no seat belt (age 18 and older); failure to maintain lane.
♦ Bria Love♦ , 26, Lawrenceville, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
♦ Nicholas Saul Alistar McLeod♦ , 19, Conyers, carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense; hold for other agency.
♦ Jamone Drakus♦ , 18, Conyers, entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; loitering and prowling; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
♦ Neig Thomas♦ , 17, Covington, loitering and prowling.
♦ Robinson, Vashanon Dasha♦ , 43, Conyers, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; striking fixed object; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; hold for other agency.
♦ Hipolito Vazquez-Rodriquez♦ , 37, Conyers, failure to appear; criminal trespass; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Melissa Renea Butler♦ , 37, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Randy Love McClendon♦ , 41, Oxford, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Justice M. Chapman♦ , 24, Madison, false imprisonment; simple battery — family violence; obstruction or hindering person make emergency phone calls; criminal damage to property 1st degree; fugitive from justice; hold for other agency.
♦ Joshua Gerald Pittman♦ , 42, Conyers, identify theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information about a person (5 counts); financial transaction card theft (2 counts); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; theft of lost or mislaid property — misdemeanor.
♦ Jorge Lopez Jr.♦ , 22, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ John Edward Schell Jr.♦ , 54, Conyers, simple battery; aggravated assault.
♦ Derrick Anthony Walker♦ , 55, Conyers, theft by taking — felony (2 counts).
♦ Kenneth Lee Jackson♦ , 56, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
♦ Kadeem Mark Smith♦ , 29, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Tristan Houston♦ , 36, Lithonia, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony 1st offense; theft by bringing stolen property into the state; speeding.
♦ Correy Terrell Robinson♦ , 44, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Zollie McCoy Britt Jr.♦ , 47, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; hold for other agency.
Octavius Demon Clark♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Champagne Denise Pilton♦ , 25, Conyers, simple battery — family violence (2 counts); cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Brent Allen Meyer♦ , 44, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; simple assault.
♦ Raymond Shane Catting♦ , 31, College Park, criminal trespass (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Stephen O. Hillman♦ , 46, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Johnny Kennedy♦ , 33, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Tamara L. Joyner♦ , 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Nicholas Shawn Jernigan♦ , 36, Loganville, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Nicholas Carnell Morgan, 25, Atlanta, parole violation.
