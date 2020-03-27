The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
Jonathan Clevon Locklin, 38, Monroe, aggravated assault (♦ 2), home invasion — 1st degree.
♦ Moradeyo Amos Bandele, 24, Brown Thrasher Run, cruelty to children — 2nd degree, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree (2), aggravated sodomy, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, enticing child for indecent purposes, rape.
♦ Paulette Karen Holland, 48, Glenbrook Lane, homicide by vehicle — 2nd degree — M, traffic signal.
♦ Susana Morales-Gomez, 47, Ga. Highway 20, aggravated assault.
♦ Robert D. Lewis, 30, Fieldstone Court View, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, obstruction of persons making emergency phone call.
♦ Lance Allen Pledger, 34, Fairway Court, battery.
♦ Booker Allen, 17, Riverton Drive, criminal trespass.
♦ Rikki Charles McKinney, 37, Hunting Creek Drive, aggravated assault.
♦ Charles Lamar Springs Jr., 35, Flovilla, probation violation.
F — Felony, M — Misdemeanor, FV — Family Violence
