The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 31-June 6, 2022:
Justice Estalin Wallace♦ , 28, Arbor Lane, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; aggravated assault; cruelty to children.
♦ Zavien Cordell Sims♦ , 20, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Arthur Porter♦ , 57, Lithonia, criminal trespass.
♦ Deandre Brown♦ , 38, Loch Haven Drive SE, Conyers, criminal trespass; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Wayne Wright♦ , 61, Norcross, failure to appear.
♦ Otis Skykwae Edwards♦ , 31, Griffin, violation of probation — felony; failure to appear.
♦ Joseph Wenzel Swoboda♦ , 20, Atlanta, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; failure to keep drugs in their original container.
♦ Jordan Matthew Caple♦ , 29, Peachtree Hills Ave., Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; failure to keep drugs in their original container.
♦ Pernell Presley Jr.♦ , 31, McDonough, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Elane Banks♦ , 65, Green Street, Conyers, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Beliai Wright,♦ 19, Cherokee Way SE, Conyers, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Michael Norman Woodburn♦ , 31, N. Lakeview Drive, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Raymond Lewis Martin♦ , 64, McGibony Road, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Tasha Ann Martin♦ , 40, Oak Valley Drive SW, Oxford, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Phillip Allen IV♦ , 20, homeless, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Edward John Haberem♦ , 35, Villa Rica, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Joshua Emmanual Wilkinson♦ , 23, Loganville, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; violation/move over; display of license plates; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Justin Zavier Hood-Henry♦ , 22, Ellenwood, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2 counts); failure to appear; hold for other agency.
♦ Christopher Owen Anderson♦ , 32, Gainesville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Briana Nicole Davidson♦ , 24, Monticello, simple battery — family violence; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple assault.
♦ Travest Orlanda Thomas♦ , 48, Pinedale Center, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Leighlyn Michelle Longquist♦ , 33, Dove Point Drive, Covington, identify theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; driving without valid license; no insurance; expired tag/not registered; giving false name. address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Alexander Keon Moore♦ , 19, Honey Creek, Conyers, violation of probation; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; central lane for turning; expired tag or revalidation sticker; hold for other agency.
♦ Renee Larrane Brown♦ , 17, Dennard Road NE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Rebecca Lubenow♦ , 19, Arthurs Lane, Covington, false report of a crime; theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Jakobie Quintez Reaves♦ , 47, Rolling Hills Way, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Dwight Lamar Henderson Jr.♦ , 21, Ganice Lane, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Taijin J. Fowler♦ , 24, Snellville, battery.
♦ John Willie Taylor III♦ , 30, Paces Landing Drive NW, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Dorothy Camille Wise♦ , 35, Lithonia, failure to appear.
♦ Caliyah White♦ , 18, Morrison Road, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Timothy James Kemp♦ , 55, Duke Drive, Conyers, disorderly conduct; obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
♦ Carolyn Gilman♦ , 35, Briarwood Circle SE, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Kenyon Semaj Etienne♦ , 43, Robin Road, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Gregory Sanders♦ , 24, Lithonia, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Anna Grace Hill♦ , 34, Lithonia, possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Marquise Bennett♦ , 26, Creekview Boulevard, Conyers, felony murder; aggravated assault.
♦ Bruce Jerome Bernhardt♦ , 45, Briarwood Circle, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Christian Nicole Williams♦ , 32, Scott Street, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts); giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer.
♦ Terry Terman♦ , 52, Starr Road, Conyers, criminal damage to property 1st degree.
♦ Walter Edward Dye♦ , 65, Sheppard Road NW, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Takia Monique Suarez♦ , 29, Athens, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ David Barnett♦ , 27, Atlanta, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Anika Joyett Harold♦ , 35, Underwood Drive, Conyers, violation computer pornography.
♦ Tommy Octavius Chandler♦ , 47, Loganville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Derayfus Ray Grant♦ , 31, St. Clair Drive, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor (2 counts); theft by conversion — felony; reckless conduct; cracked windshield; possession of firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; failure to keep drugs in their original container; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Brittney Fortson♦ , 29, Tall Oaks Circle SE, Conyers, failure to keep drugs in their original container; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Melinda Medley♦ , 36, Presidential Circle, Conyers, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Corey Derriell Antoine Wright♦ , 36, Forest Villas Drive, Conyers, interference with government property — felony.
♦ Ron Jackson♦ , 43, Kinslow Ridge SE, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Sasha Hubbard♦ , 22, Stanton Road, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Quinces Alexis Cross♦ , 25, Stanton Road, Conyers, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; battery.
♦ Demetrius Mosley♦ , 25, Milton Drive, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Jordan Cameron Alston♦ , 23, Falk Trace, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Deszi Marcel Jackson♦ , 19, Willow Tree Terrace, Covington, financial transaction card fraud.
♦ Christopher Aric Willcutt Sr.♦ , 38, Presidential Circle NW, Conyers, contempt of court (3 counts).
♦ Kenneth Alan Walters♦ , 43, Champion Drive, Conyers, failure to appear; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Willie Jackson♦ , 26, Green Valley Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Jacob Hezekiah Benefield♦ , 24, Randume, Ala., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Latrell Latroy Barthelemy♦ , 32, Loganville, aggravated assault; criminal trespass.
♦ Tracie Denise Simmons♦ , 52, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Kenneth Leggett♦ , 28, McConnel Road, Calhoun, DUI — driving under the influence of glue/aerosol/or other toxic vapor.
♦ Sonya Jean Suter♦ , 43, Heatherstone Hollow SE, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Corey Vinson Goodley♦ , 47, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Steven Bellamy♦ , 31, Stockbridge, theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
♦ Chasidy Prude♦ , 27, Salem Wood Drive, Conyers, criminal trespass; simple battery.
♦ Tristain Gerod Chancellor, 30, Salem Woods Drive, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, hold for other agency.
