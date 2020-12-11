The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 1-7, 2020:
• Tracey M. Williams, 29, Athens, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Justin Sean Lewis, 44, Conyers, aggravated stalking; criminal trespass (2 counts); theft by taking - misdemeanor; simple battery.
• Nicholas Terrell Scott, 22, Conyers, simple battery; robbery; simple battery - family violence; driving without a valid license; traffic signal.
• Titus Burris Williams, 36, Conyers, contempt of court.
• Vilencia Magen Bell, 30, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Daniel Suarez, 27, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to maintain lane, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Christopher John Holt, 34, Atlanta, violation of probation - felony.
• Jaylin Tyrone Mitchell, 27, Forest Park, violation of probation.
• Shanan Denise Jordan, 34, Lithonia, criminal trespass.
• Naim Yahya Balad Shabazz, 40, Atlanta, terroristic threats and acts; simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/correction officer or detention officer.
• Ibssa Ahmed, 26, Clarkston, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; reckless conduct.
• Christopher Alfonso Dudley McEwan, 32, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Jaylen J. Roberts, 23, Lithonia, robbery, cruelty to children - 3rd degree; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jerome Joseph Smith, 47, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Lamarquis Huff, 29, Covington, criminal trespass.
• Christine Ann Adams, 65, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Keiichi Iguchi, 23, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Rayquan Coffman-Whitlow, 21, Conyers, failure to appear; aggravated assault.
• Shakela Lawanaya Shy, 48, Covington, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Arthur Allen Cox, 53, Conyers, violation of probation - felony; failure to appear; simple battery - family violence.
• Issiah Monk, 26, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Kwame Green, 44, Lithonia, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Nanchez Carnell Lyles, 40, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Tony Blake, 35, Conyers, contempt of court.
• Marcus Lashawn Rivers, 24, Decatur, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Desmond Jawon Lamar, 23, Stone Mountain, burglary 1st degree (2 counts).
