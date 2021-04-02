The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 23-29, 2021:
• Eddie Chavarria Jr., 33, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Kenyon Semaj Etienne, 41, Conyers, battery.
• Courtney Dantrell Fisher, 37, Conyers, public indecency (1st or 2nd conviction).
• Lakeya Octavia Shumate, 26, Decatur, homicide by vehicle - leaving scene; failure to report an accident; cruelty to children 2nd degree; no insurance; duty to stop at accident.
• Mario Lynn Brent, 20, Lithonia, speeding, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Jerry Armstrong Jr., 49, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; hold for other agency.
• Brittney Lashea Spikes, 31, Lithonia, simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections officer.
• Michelle Cherry, 42, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Jazmine Sade Austin-Warner, 23, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor (2 counts); bond surrender; hold for other agency.
• Jasmine Giles, 21, Lithonia, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Anthony Franklin Craig, 58, Conyers, battery.
• Devaughn Ransom, 24, Roosevelt, NY, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor; theft by receiving stolen property stolen in another state; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); financial transaction card theft.
• Robert Vincent Phillips Jr., 41, Conyers, theft by taking - felony; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; aggravated assault against law enforcement officer; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; theft by receiving stolen property - felony (3 counts).
• Sukanya Wilson, 22, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections officer; terroristic threats and acts.
• Nathapong Channuan, 24, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Darius Solis, 22, Clearwater, Fla., burglary - 1st degree (2 counts); criminal damage to property 1st degree; effects of false statements and misrepresentations; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity; theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor.
• Moradeyo Amos Bandele, 26, Conyers, statutory rape; simple battery; interference with custody - 1st or 2nd conviction.
• Wendell C. Albert, 34, Conyers, bond surrender.
• Adolphus Kenquavius Raykwan Banks, 22, Covington, burglary - smash and grab (2 counts).
• Roderick Jewan Gordon, 26, Lithonia, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or Ii controlled substance.
• Lucious Lee Taylor, 33, Conyers, battery; simple battery - family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Derrick Bernard Ringer, 21, Conyers, battery.
• Amber Lenee Williams, 28, Conyers, battery.
• Chris Jerome Dixon, 34, Sparta, no seat belt (age 18 or older); no license on person (if shows valid license); obstruction of law enforcement officer; hold for other agency.
• Baron Kilpatrick, 24, Atlanta, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain crimes; home invasion - 1st degree; aggravated assault; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Jerry Tevis, 53, Lexington, failure to report an accident; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Gabriel Antoine, 43, Conyers, burglary - 2nd degree.
