The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole:
♦ Khristian Gerard Evans, 19, Plantation Way SE, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Tyree Joseph Tebo, 24, Covington, theft by taking — felony, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Charles Troy Jenkins, 53, Covington, failure to yield right of way/turning left, homicide by vehicle 2nd degree — misdemeanor.
♦ Demetris Yolanda Moody, 45, Covington, aggravated assault.
♦ Wallace Isaac Thomas III, 20, Channing Drive, armed robbery.
♦ Kevin Joseph Clark, 47, Old Ivey Lane, cruelty to children 1st degree.
♦ Joseph Chandler Hyde, 35, Oglesby Bridge Road, reckless conduct, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than ounce, possession of firearm in commission of crime, theft by receiving stolen property — felony, simple assault, possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Cameron Driver, 22, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm in commission of crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property — felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (6 counts).
♦ Timothy Wayne Johneon, 35, Colt Lane, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Zeva D. Allen Jr., 60, homeless, aggravated assault.
♦ Ravaughn Pringle, 21, Briar Creek, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
