The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 1-7, 2020:
• Milton Ladarious Ficklin, 37, Decatur, simple battery.
• Melissa Ayn Johnson, 34, Almand Road, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Robert Lee Anderson, 53, Oxford, violation of probation - felony.
• Wade Glen Abbott, 64, Abbot Lake Road, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Darren Wayne Wallace Jr., 22, Abbot Lake Road, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; burglary - 1st degree.
• Stephen D. Zachary, 59, Zachary Circle, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Felicia Danielle Fowler, 34, Jonesboro, contempt of court.
• Chelsey Nochole Everette, 29, Hillside Drive, contempt of court.
• Hong Nguyen, 37, Druid Drive, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children - 2nd degree; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Brandon Scott, 37, Hiawatha Street, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Keona McKinley Jones, 45, Willow Creek Court, violation of probation - felony.
• Fritz Karl Armin, 39, Cambridge Drive, violation of probation - felony.
• Kevin Wesley Cook, 33, County Lane Drive, contempt of superior court.
• Marcus Jermaine O’Rear, 40, Starboard Court, contempt of superior court.
• Kevin Donnel McInnis Jr., 26, Rockmont Circle, contempt of superior court.
• Gary Christopher Cooper, 47, Oxford, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving.
• Sylvester Clark Jr., 40, Briar Court SE, simple battery - family violence.
• Olethia F. Davenport, 27, Fieldstone Lane, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree; battery; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Caleb Patrick Gonzales, 34, Manatee Drive, violation of probation - felony (2 counts).
• Kenneth Vernon Lee, 50, Pinedale Circle, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
• Phillip Bernard White, 58, duty to stop at accident; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Terrell Quantayvius Johnson, 29, St. Georges Place, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended.
• Travien D. Callaway, 24, Covington, violation of probation - felony; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; failure to drive on right hand side.
• Deyambi Ross, 29, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to obey traffic officer; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Matthew Harbor, 38, Tucker Mill Road, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Kimberly Maria Williams, 36, Stone Mountain, improper U-turn, homicide by vehicle (2nd degree) - misdemeanor.
• Marcus Obie, 30, Atlanta, parole violation.
• Jenell Larie Pettigrew, 38, Briar Creek Court NE, criminal trespass; simple battery - family violence.
• Juan Vicente Navarro, 38, Augusta, simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
