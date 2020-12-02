The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 24-30, 2020:
• Teshome Tilahun Worku, 34, Stone Mountain, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Jessie James III, 39, Conyers, burglary 2nd degree; possession of cocaine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Desmond Marks, 21, Pine Bluff, Ark., battery.
• Lemuel L. Hayles, 31, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; falsification of identifying numbers; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal.
• Cesar Alejandro Valdez, 20, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Carlissa Fashona Teague, 25, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Tony Loggins, 33, Conyers, simple battery; false imprisonment.
• Jose Luis Cordero, 47, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Travis Lawrence Hand, 32, Conyers, theft by taking - felony; arson 2nd degree; terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass; theft by conversion - felony; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; failure to maintain lane; altered/improper transferred tag; possession and use of drug related objects; reckless driving.
• Jonathan Tyler Gilbert, 19, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Unique McCadney, 33, Toledo, Ill., DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Odell Ray Marks, 41, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to stop at accident; striking fixed object; license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal.
• Skylur Gandy, 29, Atlanta, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/correction officer or detention officer; riot in penal institution; obstruction of law enforcement officer; removal or attempted removal of weapon from law enforcement officer; terroristic threats and acts.
• Tykjuan Darnell Atkins, 24, High Point, NC, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); riot in penal institution.
• Deontae Lee, 27, Norcross, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; no insurance.
• Jonathon Tyler Gilbert, 19, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Elias Steven White O'Connell, 30, Marietta, home invasion - 1st degree, terroristic threats and acts.
• Anthony Denard Ross, 43, Conyers, reckless conduct.
• Brianna Smith, 26, Conyers, simple battery - family violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Shamirah Victoria White, 36, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Brian Everrick Bell, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Taquala Matrice Hyman, 29, Covington, aggravated assault.
• Donald Wayne McDaniels, 51, Conyers, DUI -driving under the influence of alcohol; stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Michele Carren Walker, 53, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Kimberly Ann Paylor, 37, Conyers, simple battery - family violence.
• Donnie Edward Dean, 32, Decatur, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Samantha S. Medina, 31, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to report an accident.
• Marva Mitchell, 54, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Bryant K. Mollie, 24, Conyers, failure to appear.
• Naim Yahya Balad Shabazz, 40, Atlanta, interference with government property - misdemeanor.
• Keithen Percell Battle, 33, Monroe, violation of probation - felony.
• Payton Nicole Lung, 19, Conyers, burglary 2nd degree; simple assault; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
