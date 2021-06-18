The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 8-14, 2021:
♦ Michael Allen Martin, 27, Newborn, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ David Frank Anthony Jr., 50, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Rishaunda Jonquil Lewis, 35, Stone Mountain, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Kadiyah Bowman, 22, Lithonia, battery.
♦ Jada Bowman, 21, Conyers, battery.
♦ William Joshua Bilbrey, 40, Conyers, traffic signal; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Airick Vinnissio Island, 33, Conyers, reckless conduct; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Denise Lanette Young, 36, Stone Mountain, no brake lights; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement; driving without valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Dae’ron Lamonte Collington, 38, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Akiria Ramey, 17, Eatonton, home invasion 1st degree; armed robbery (2 counts); use of communications facilities in commission of a felony.
♦ Daniel Gay, 54, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; violation of probation.
♦ Robert Lee Henderson III, 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Maiseha LaQuita Willis, 26, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Michael Christopher McRae, 26, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
♦ Boubacar Sidibe, 37, Conyers, cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts); cruelty to children 1st degree.
♦ Dontavius Demal Jackson, 36, Conyers, battery; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Marc Benjamin, 57, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; obstruction or hindering person make emergency phone call.
♦ Daryle Thomas Carlyle, 53, Conyers, financial transaction card fraud; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Paul Avery Turner, 29, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony; failure to appear.
♦ Jermaine Deon Carr, 38, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Jose Frenando Torres, 30, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Rarahreese Travis Cook, 36, Stone Mountain, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; impeding traffic.
♦ Edward Exavier Oliver, 55, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Omar Adalberto Amaya, 35, Houston, Tex., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ James R. Pruitt III, 37, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Amanda R. Taylor, 36, Cartersville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Paul Michael Keavy, 32, Oxford, felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; driving wrong side of undivided street; speeding.
♦ Charles E. Copeland, 66, Riverdale, DUI — driving under the inf♦ luence of alcohol; following too closely.
♦ Caliyah White, 17, Conyers, criminal trespass; burglary 1st degree; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony.
♦ Terry Jabrill Dawkins, 18, Hinesville, simple battery — family violence; terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Caleb Byers, 17, Stone Mountain, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony (5 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; loitering and prowling.♦
♦ Lashay Goggins, 25, Stockbridge, aggravated assault; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ ♦ Marzerreck Deon Williams, 24, Lithonia, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Clarence Scott Mitchell, 39, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
♦ Byron DeCasse, 23, Newborn, false imprisonment; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Christian David Batts, 22, Atlanta, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Jasmine Iyonna Farmer, 29, Decatur, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation contro♦ lled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Devron Jameen Hosey, 26, Conyers, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offense; violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Marvin Jeofrey Gayle, 40, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Marquez T. Chandler, 22, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; discharge of firearm on or near public highway; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless conduct; aggravated assault.
