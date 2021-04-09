The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 30-Apr. 5, 2021:
• Bryan Lemus, 21, Conyers, reckless conduct; discharge of firearms on or near public highway.
• Caliyah White, 17, Conyers, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Kenneth Lamar Ware, 46, Conyers, aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
• James Davis, 22, Conyers, aggravated assault; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Walter McClure, 56, East Point, burglary - 1st degree (2 counts); hold for other agency.
• Darius Jumar Alexander, 29, Covington, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Quasheeda S. Riley, 36, Conyers, simple battery; criminal trespass; terroristic threats and acts.
• Jawanza Edwards, 21, Dacula, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Leon Dominique Barker, 28, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Marquece Tyree Little, 28, Conyers, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood; failure to maintain lane.
• Rodney Huggins, 51, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor; failure to appear.
• Juan Menchaca, 17, Conyers, statutory rape.
• Angelica Marie Jones, 29, Conyers, simple assault - family violence.
• Daphnee Bercy, 42, Conyers, theft of lost or mislaid property - misdemeanor.
• William Lucious Howell, 55, Lilburn, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Vivian Brown, 32, Gainesville, aggravated assault; theft by taking - misdemeanor; simple assault - family violence (3 counts); criminal trespass • • John Lawrence, 72, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• William Earl Britt, 65, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Alijah Isaum Kinsey, 25, Conyers, theft by conversion - misdemeanor; hold for other agency.
• Tyrel Seon Wellington, 30, Conyers, stalking - misdemeanor.
• Quasheeda S. Riley, 35, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Jeromy Edward Frazier, 43, Covington, contempt of court.
• Sheldon Keith Jones, 27, Covington, theft by taking - felony; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Garfield R. Cummings, 45, Stockbridge, DUI - driving under the influence alcohol; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; striking fixed object; too fast for conditions.
• Dontavious Smith, 26, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Gay Flanigan, 53, Conyers, simple assault.
• Anthony Allan Veasy, 19, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); disorderly conduct; criminal trespass.
• Zakia Nadira Peterson, 35, Conyers, cruelty to children 1st degree.
• Tari Nicole Lemmonds, 31, Conyers, contempt of court.
• Jaja Jonte Walker, 35, Conyers, public indecency (1st or 2nd conviction).
• Keyairr Quintrez Gilstrap, 24, Covington, improper U-turn; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• David Charles Payne, 50, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Melinda Michelle Medley, 35, Conyers, failure to appear; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Devin Damon Hudson, 29, Athens, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; driving within a gore, median, or emergency lane; open container.
