The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 21-27, 2020:
Joseph Michael Alexander♦ , 28, Augusta, aggravated assault; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; burglary 1st degree (2 counts).
♦ Christopher Bernard Thomas Jr♦ ., 25, Athens, hold for other agency.
♦ Starlethia Laquez Stover♦ , 37, Hunting Creek Drive, cruelty to children 2nd degree.
♦ Antone J. Jackson♦ , 29, Sage Lane, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Jackie Latona Walker♦ , 45, W. Lake Drive, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood.
♦ Felicia Leshay Butler♦ , 45, Rena Court, obstruction of law enforcement officer when discharging his duties; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; criminal trespass.
♦ Carlos Ramon Leverette♦ , 45, Atlanta, aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
♦ Shauntrell Jancea Markland♦ , 41, Decatur, interference with custody — 1st or second conviction.
♦ Brittany Dawn Shivers♦ , 28, Griffin, obstruction of law enforcement officer when discharging his duties; DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
♦ Quandarious Lanorrio Webb♦ , 23, Saint George Place, contempt of court.
♦ Richard Rosario♦ , 34, Loganville, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; public drunk.
♦ Curtis Perry Jordan Jr♦ ., 33, Covington, violation of probation.
♦ Paul Gary Garland Jr.♦ , 37, Zingara Road NE, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree (4 counts).
♦ Angelia Maria Birdsong♦ , 27, Larkspur Trail, aggravated assault; criminal trespass.
♦ Desmianna Williams♦ , 19, Stone Mountain, simple battery.
♦ Akievia Elizabeth Lindsey♦ , 28, Brynlyn Court NE, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Derayfus Grant♦ , 28 Atlanta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; open container.
♦ Paul Michael Keavy♦ , 30, Oxford, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jermyahus Jaye Colquitt♦ , 28, unknown, robbery; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Robert Daniel Askew♦ , 24, Lithonia, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Eurskin Levon Thomas, 25, Old McDonough Highway, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine.
