The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Mar. 2-8, 2021:
♦ Timothy Francis Debiew Jr., 38, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Brein Smith, 38, no address, simple battery; criminal trespass.
♦ Charles Lee Powell, 43, Lithonia, fugitive from justice.
♦ Tyron Shaw, 30, Decatur, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Jewell Forman, 22, Conyers, obstruction of law enforcement officer; battery; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Summer Russell, 28, Carrollton, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container.
♦ Dustin Neil Aldridge, 29, Atlanta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Javarius B. Johnson, 25, Conyers, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
♦ Justisha Wright, 26, Conyers, failure to appear; theft by receiving stolen property — felony; failure to keep drugs in their original container.
♦ Fredrick Louis Maddox, 46, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Amani Casey, 26, Conyers, electronic transmission of nude material.
♦ Daquan Olbert, 26, Snellville, forgery 4th degree — misdemeanor; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; expired tag/not registered; possession and use of drug related objects; tinted headlights.
♦ Dylan Tyler Ergle, 24, Decatur, failure to maintain lane; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving wrong side of undivided street.
♦ Gerae Mozell Hart, 19, Lilburn, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute imitation controlled substance.
♦ Randall Wade Langbecker, 51, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; theft by receiving stolen property — felony (2 counts).
♦ Roderius Duntae Wimberly, 41, Decatur, cruelty to children — allow child to witness the commission of a forcible felony, battery, or family violence battery; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; aggravated assault; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
♦ Dennis Dejuan Brookshire, 26, Conyers, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Khainii Cassadean Jackson, 31, Stone Mountain, identity fraud; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered or revoked; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement; aggravated assault; theft by taking — misdemeanor; false imprisonment; battery; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Akinsheye Masud Bashir, 37, Conyers, criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; public♦ drunkenness/intoxication; disorderly conduct.
♦ Kadeem Mark Smith, 29, Stone Mountain, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kenneth St. Pierre Wagner, 60, Macon, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Braday-Cia Jonielle Marcus, 29, Conyers, simple battery; aggravated assault.
♦ Eric Long, 28, Stockbridge, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor (2 counts); theft by taking — felony; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled su♦ bstance.
♦ Lawrence M. Parker, 33, Atlanta, open container; following too closely; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Daveian Andre Greenwood, 27, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to stop at accident; improper backing; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license.
♦ Abdul Q. Muhammad, 35, Ellenwood, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Dana Franklin-Jenkins, 38, Lithonia, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Katrina L. Gordon, 19, Jonesboro; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Anthony Quinn Clark, 33, Lithonia, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call; battery.
♦ Cadarius George, 19, Conyers, carrying a concealed weapon — 1st offense.
♦ Quantarius Trevon Rushin, 25, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Daniel Olufowote, 35, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Joel Anthony Mona, 45 Conyrs, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Sherry Dale Conner, 40, Conyers, simple assault — fami♦ ly violence.
♦ Tenyon Unique Sumner, 22, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Darrius Earl Ford, 27, Atlanta, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Adrian Alberto Zendejas, 22, Conyers, battery; simple battery.
♦ Jamal Justice, 40, Conyers, false report of theft/conversion of motor vehicle identification.
♦ Michael Robert Rouse, 51, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts), aggravated stalking.
♦ Graham Brice Fidler, 28, Conyers; loitering and prowling, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; possession and use of drug related objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.