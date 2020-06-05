The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 26-June 1, 2020:
• Antonio Rafel Rivera, 27, Spring Hill, Fla., fugitive from justice.
• Derrick Anthony Walker, 54, Pine Log Road, failure to register as sex offender.
• Adrian Dorian Martin, 39, Forest Villa Drive, burglary - 1st degree.
• Ashton Denny Jr., 25, Windy Hill Drive, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony; murder; felony murder.
• Benadre Javon Goolsby, 24, Decatur, violation of probation - felony.
• Gary Wayne Thomas, 63, Jackson, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Darrel Remaye Pickett, 40, Lake St. James Drive, homicide by vehicle in first degree; DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended; speeding; stop sign violation; reckless driving.
• Jamel Antonio Jackson, 17, Apple Orchard Road, aggravated assault - family violence; terroristic threats and acts; simple battery; possession of pistol/revolver by person under age 18; criminal trespass.
• Conell McCoy Vinson, 44, Farmdale Court, battery; cruelty to children in the third degree (2 counts).
• Richard Matthew Sexton, 37, Park Street, criminal trespass; simple assault - family violence.
• Steven Edward Byars, 58, June Drive, simple battery - family violence.
• Solomon Emmanuel Lee, 37, Covington, impeding traffic; DUI - driving under the influence of multiple substances; open container.
• Thonecius Miguel Latimer, 32, Hartwell, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm in commission of a crime; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of drugs.
• Tredarius Fuller, 24, Hunting Creek Lane, aggravated assault (5 counts); reckless conduct.
