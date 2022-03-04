The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 22-28, 2022:
Davina Stokes♦ , 26, College Park, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (2 counts); aggravated assault against law enforcement officer (2 counts).
♦ Kristal Lashae Mayes♦ , 33, Duluth, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Ronique Stevon Stripllng♦ , 24, Rome, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; failure to appear.
♦ Lamarquis Huff♦ , 30, Lakeview Drive, Conyers, failure to appear (2 counts); burglary 1st degree; obstruction of a law enforcement officer (2 counts).; bond surrender.
♦ Isaiah Tahir Dixon♦ , 17, Cherry Blossom Circle SE, Conyers, battery.
♦ Titus Alexander Hughes♦ , 27, Picadilly Court, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Tonesta Cherry Collins♦ , 34, Decatur, failure to appear.
♦ Alton Decquir♦ , 20, Creekview Blvd., Covington, criminal trespass.
♦ Devonte Lamar Weston♦ , 28, Danbury Court, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; disorderly conduct; violation of probation; contempt of court; hold for other agency.
♦ Mhei Gbayango♦ , 40, Old Salem Road, Conyers, battery — family violance (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 2nd degree (2 counts).
♦ Brian J. Acevedo♦ , 30, Cameron’s Way, Covington, disorderly conduct; illegal parking.
♦ Anthony Lamar James♦ , 29, Cameron Trail, Conyers, forgery 1st degree; giving false name/address or birthdate to police officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Durell Hawkins♦ , 35, Hwy. 138, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; public drunk; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Matthew Thomas Canady♦ , 29, N. Porter Street, Newborn, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Diane Goolsby Shy♦ , 67, Navajo Trail, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Kevin Lee Banks♦ , 35, Helen Road, Covington, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Isaiah Reid♦ , 18, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; Hands Free Georgia Act.
♦ Shantavius Deterrio Brown♦ , 40, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; no seat belt (age 18 or older); operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered.
♦ Askia Netafa Heard♦ , 41, Tall Oaks Circle, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Marian Roxanne Hadaway♦ , 38, E. Campbell Road, Covington, failure to appear.
♦ Taurus Whitehead♦ , 40, Sundowner Court SE, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Solomon Willis♦ , 35, Underwood Drive SE, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Lavonda Tyrome Williams♦ , 45, Richmond Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Renita Abrienne Slappey♦ , 42, Decatur, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Eddie Turpin Jr.♦ , 61, Decatur, fugitive from justice.
♦ Walter Jernigan♦ , 46, Decatur, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kevin Brown♦ , 18, Havenwood Lane, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ David Lee James♦ , 42, Lawrenceville, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Shanquavius Lowe, 18, Eastmont Drive, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; false statements/writings; criminal trespass.
